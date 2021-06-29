Abu Dhabi to ban unvaccinated people from many public spaces

On Monday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee approved a restriction that would prevent people who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine to enter many public spaces. In a statement, the government's media office said the decision came "after vaccinating more than 93% of target groups in the emirate."

"The committee emphasized that the decision is part of proactive measures put in place by the emirate which also include pre-emptive testing campaigns in industrial areas and densely populated areas," the media office added.

The ban goes into effect August 20, at which point, unvaccinated residents will not be allowed in shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, gyms, museums, theme parks, resorts and sporting activities. The only public place unvaccinated people may shop are retail locations that sell "essential goods such as supermarkets and pharmacies." The ban also applies to universities, public and private schools and nurseries.

The restrictions will not apply to unvaccinated people with approved exemptions or those who are under the age of 16.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of State issued a level 4 travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates, the highest level indicating U.S. residents should not travel to the area due to COVID-19. According to data collected by John Hopkins University, the United Arab Emirates has fully vaccinated nearly 40% of its population.