These states have attempted to ban abortion amid the coronavirus pandemic

Abortion access has come under fire across the South and Midwest during the coronavirus outbreak, leaving patients confused as to whether the procedure is still available in their state.

At least eight states have attempted to restrict abortion access, including the procedures in directive temporarily halting "non-essential" medical procedures. Though officials say the orders are an attempt to shore up medical resources, abortion rights advocates have accused politicians of exploiting the outbreak to ban abortion.

A series of lawsuits have unfolded, moving at such a dizzying speed that abortion can be available one day and gone the next. While courts have mostly blocked states from restricting access to the procedure, some have carved out specific exceptions. Here's a breakdown of where abortion access stands across the country:

Alabama

Abortion is available.

On March 30, a federal judge granted the American Civil Liberties Union a preliminary injunction, blocking the state from restricting abortion in any way. However, the state has appealed that decision to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, asking them to reverse that decision.

Arkansas

Some abortion is available.

On April 21, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed some of the state's ban on abortion to be implemented, reversing a lower court's decision. Currently, only medication abortion — a method administered by pill — is available to patients. In the opinion, a federal judge wrote that surgical abortions that are not immediately medically necessary are prohibited.

Iowa

Abortion is available.

On April 1, the American Civil Liberties Union and Iowa came to an agreement to allow abortion to continue in the state. Previously, the ACLU had sued the state, requesting an injunction after Governor Kim Reynolds ordered abortion to be included in the state's suspension of "non-essential" medical procedures.

Louisiana

Abortion is available.

While abortion remains available in Louisiana, abortion rights groups have filed a lawsuit in the state to make sure it stays available. The state's Attorney General's office has implied that the procedure should be included in the state's directive halting "non-essential" medical procedures and conducted an unscheduled inspection of one of the state's three providers.

Ohio

Abortion is available, for now.

Currently, there is a temporary restraining order in place that blocks the state from restricting abortion. However, that order expires on April 24.

Oklahoma

Abortion is available.

On April 24, all abortion methods became available in Oklahoma. A federal district court granted the state's abortion providers a preliminary injunction against Governor Kevin Stitt's directive halting abortion services. The federal judge who allowed abortion to resume in the state is a Trump appointee.

Texas

Abortion is available.

On April 22, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton backed off the state's temporary ban on the procedure, agreeing with the state's abortion providers that they should be allowed to resume services under Governor Greg Abbott's new executive order that limits some medical procedures.

Tennessee

Abortion is available.

On April 17, a federal district court granted the state's abortion providers a preliminary injunction, blocking Governor Bill Lee's order to suspend abortion access. However, the state has appealed the decision, asking the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the decision.