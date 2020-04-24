Live

Which states have restricted abortion access amid the coronavirus pandemic?

At least eight states have attempted to temporarily ban abortion, including the procedure in directives halting "non-essential" procedures to preserve medical resources. The orders have caused a flurry of lawsuits, and created confusion as to whether abortion is available for patients. CBS News reporter Kate Smith spoke to the Center for Reproductive Rights' Nancy Northup for a status update from every state, plus answer questions from patients on Twitter.
