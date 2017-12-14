ABC severs ties with "Great American Baking Show" judge Johnny Iuzzini

ABC has severed ties with "Great American Baking Show" judge Johnny Iuzzini after the pastry chef was accused of sexual misconduct. The remainder of the season will be taken off air.

Four former employees accused Iuzzini of sexual harassment and abuse, according to a Mic report.

In a statement, an ABC spokesperson told CBS News, "In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of 'The Great American Baking Show' episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season's winner will be announced at a later date. Episodes of 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' and 'CMA Country Christmas' will take its place this week and next."

Iuzzini also issued a statement to CBS News, saying that he is "extremely disappointed and saddened" the show will not air as scheduled. He also denied the allegations of harassment.

"I feel terrible for the bakers, fans of the show, the cast and everyone else involved in the production," he said. "I stand by my apology for some unprofessional behavior 8 tp 10 years ago, but the sexual harassment allegations and many other reports against me were sensationalized and simply not true."

Iuzzini said he will "use this experience as another opportunity in my life to listen, learn and continue growing as a friend, family member, chef, mentor and as a human being."

The third season of "The Great American Baking Show" premiered on Dec. 7. The show was a spinoff of "The Great British Bake Off." Iuzzini has been with the American series since it debuted n 2015.