Sexual harassment: Industry-leading men on cultural shift, moving forward In a conversation with Alex Wagner, you recently heard from five women on our #MeToo panel on sexual harassment and assault. Now five accomplished men are taking up the epidemic. Producer Judd Apatow, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, former astronaut and sexual assault survivor Leland Melvin, New York Giant Mark Herzlich, and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio speak to Alex Wagner about moving the #MeToo movement forward.