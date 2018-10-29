California white supremacist surrenders to FBI

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say they have arrested a fourth member of a white supremacist group on charges of inciting violence at California protests and at last year's deadly riot in Charlottesville, Virginia. Aaron Eason, 38, surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday, the FBI said on Twitter. His initial court appearance was set for Monday.

Prosecutors said the group's leader and two other members were arrested last week. All four are charged with traveling to incite or participate in riots. The "Rise Above Movement" leader Robert Rundo, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube were each denied bail in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday.

Video evidence appeared to show Rundo beating a counter-protester in Southern California. He was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after fleeing the U.S. for Central America, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Attorney information for the defendants could not immediately be found.

The latest arrests come weeks after the indictments of four other California members of the group for allegedly inciting the Virginia riot.