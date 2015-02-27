A note about our favorite Beagles

(CBS News) -- We've heard from a lot of viewers this week about Bob's Commentary on Beagles. For those of you wondering about the "young artist" mentioned in the segment, the portraits of Bob's dogs were done by Baltimore based artist Christine Merrill.

Christine's work may be viewed on www.dogpainting.com or www.christinemerrill.com.

Although our Face the Nation favorite is her portrait of Ralph (seen above), Christine has also painted a portrait of Malachy, the Pekingese 2012 Best in Show winner at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.