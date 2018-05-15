A million chainsaws recalled because they might not turn off

More than a million chainsaws sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide are being recalled because they can continue to run after being turned off, posing a serious injury hazard.

The company has received 15 reports of chainsaws that still operated after the user switched them off, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious enough to require stitches, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers are being urged to stop using the chainsaws immediately and return the product for a free replacement, according to the CPSC. The new saws will be available at Harbor Freight Tools stores starting May 21.

The recall involves two models of 14-inch chainsaws, all made in China and sold under three brand names: The Portland and One Stop Garden brand chainsaws are green and black with "Portland" printed on the blades. The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw is red and black and has "Chicago Electric" printed on its handle.

The defective chainsaws were sold at Harbor Freight stores across the country and online from May 2009 through February 2018 for about $50 each.