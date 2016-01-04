53-year-old Swiss billionaire pregnant with twins

PARIS -- Louis Dreyfus Commodities has said that its 53-year-old Swiss billionaire chair is pregnant with twin girls.

The conglomerate said in a statement Monday that Margarita Louis-Dreyfus is due in early April and will only take a "brief break" from working before returning full-time later that month.

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus in Paris, Nov. 9, 2014. AP Photo

Russian-born Louis-Dreyfus became one of the richest women in the world in the years after she married famous French businessman Robert Louis-Dreyfus in 1992. She subsequently took over his company and the Olympique de Marseille football team on his death from leukemia in 2009.

Her late husband is the cousin of American actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus' current partner is 52-year-old businessman Philipp Hildebrand.