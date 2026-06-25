We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interest earnings on your $45,000 will grow differently depending on which account it's stored in. NANCY PAUWELS/Getty Images

Whether you have a large, round amount of money saved in your account, such as $40,000 or $50,000, or a less traditional amount like $45,000, it's paramount that you're able to both protect it and grow it effectively. That's especially true in today's economic climate, in which inflation just rose to its highest point in more than three years and interest rates are frozen at an elevated level. Interest rate hikes, which seemed highly unlikely at the start of 2026, are now possible again. Against this backdrop, where you store your $45,000 has taken on new and timely importance.

There are multiple savings accounts to consider for this money, with two primary ones worth serious contemplation: a certificate of deposit (CD) and a high-yield savings account. Both have interest rates around 4% right now, and both are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per account, providing ample protection for your $45,000. That said, the interest-earning potential of each may be similar, but it won't be identical, considering that the CD has a fixed interest rate and the high-yield savings account has a variable one.

Before opening either account, it helps to know how much interest you stand to earn with each over the next 12 months. Below, we'll break down the returns that savers will want to know before getting started.

Earn more interest on your money with a high-rate CD account now.

$45,000 CD vs. $45,000 high-yield savings account: Which can earn more over the next year?

Calculating the interest earnings of a CD is simple to do with precision because of the fixed rate the account utilizes, but it will require some speculation with the variable-rate high-yield savings account. That said, with interest rates expected to remain steady for the foreseeable future, savers can still gain an approximate idea of what they can earn over the next year.

Here's how much interest a $45,000 deposit will earn with each, assuming the high-yield savings account rates hold and that no withdrawals are made or fees are issued against either account:

$45,000 3-month CD at 3.95%: $437.94

$437.94 $45,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after three months: $454.32

$454.32 More profitable account: The high-yield savings account will earn $16.38 more.

$45,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $913.23

$913.23 $45,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after six months: $913.23

$913.23 More profitable account: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest

$45,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $1,343.36

$1,343.36 $45,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after nine months: $1,376.78

$1,376.78 More profitable account: The high-yield savings account will earn $33.42 more.

$45,000 1-year CD at 4.15%: $1,867.50

$1,867.50 $45,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% after one year: $1,845.00

$1,845.00 More profitable account: The CD will earn $22.50 more.

In two of these scenarios, the high-yield savings account will be more profitable, while the CD will earn more in a third, and the interest earnings will be identical in a fourth. In other words, the interest you can earn with either account will be relatively similar.

Savers will then need to account for the interest rate climate to narrow down their choice. If they believe that rates will rise over this period, then a high-yield savings account may be more advantageous as the account's rates will increase, too. But if they foresee rates holding or even falling over the next 12 months, then the CD may be better, as it will continue to earn interest at today's rate, regardless of what happens to the economy during that time.

Consider both accounts carefully, then, as there is no right or wrong choice for your $45,000. You may also want to split your funds among both to take advantage of the unique features each account offers.

Learn more about your top savings account options here.

The bottom line

Savers won't be making a mistake if they put their $45,000 into a CD or a high-yield savings account. Similarly, the benefits of splitting the funds between both account types may also be worth doing. Just be sure to take advantage of today's high-interest rate environment while you still can, and if you have any money in a traditional savings account with an average rate of just 0.38% now, be sure to move it out and into one of these high-rate alternatives instead.