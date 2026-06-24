Savers can earn hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars with a $45,000 CD account opened now. Joseph Kelly/Getty Images

A goal of saving $45,000 may not be a traditional one, especially when savers tend to focus on large, round numbers such as $40,000 or $50,000 as particular milestones. But that doesn't mean that those funds still shouldn't be protected and grown in the right type of savings account. Whether you painstakingly built these funds over years, made it via a home sale or inheritance or came upon it another way, it's critical that it be maintained in a specific account. And a traditional savings account, with a minimal average rate of 0.38% right now, isn't the best option.

Fortunately, there are multiple viable alternatives to consider, with a certificate of deposit (CD) account being one of the better ones for savers right now. Interest rates on this account type are slightly higher than the top high-yield savings and money market accounts. And these rates are fixed, allowing savers to weather any market volatility during the account's term as the rate will hold through the account's maturity date. With terms ranging from as short as three months to as long as 10 years, there's likely an account that can easily fit your needs and goals, too.

To best determine the value of your account, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential associated with a $45,000 CD account. That's simple to determine thanks to that fixed rate. Below, we'll do the math.

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How much interest can a $45,000 CD account earn now?

CD interest rates will vary based on the term and the bank, but with so many around 4% or higher right now, savers are likely to find a competitive rate, whether they move this money into a short-term or long-term account. Here's how much interest a $45,000 CD account will earn now, calculated against the top rates available for six different terms and the assumption that no early withdrawal or maintenance fees are levied against the account:

$45,000 3-month CD at 3.95%: $437.94 upon maturity

$437.94 upon $45,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $913.23 upon maturity

$913.23 upon maturity $45,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $1,343.36 upon maturity

$1,343.36 upon maturity $45,000 1-year CD at 4.15%: $1,867.50 upon maturity

$1,867.50 upon maturity $45,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $2,864.56 upon maturity

$2,864.56 upon maturity $45,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $3,821.88 upon maturity

Savers stand to earn over $430 with a CD account of this size in just three months (around $146 per month) or over $3,800 with a 2-year CD. This money will be guaranteed and locked in as long as the saver maintains their account through the maturity date. But maintenance will be critical to avoid paying an early withdrawal fee, which can easily negate most or all of the interest earned to that point. Be sure, then, to choose the right CD term for your budget, not just the most profitable one on this list.

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The bottom line

Whether you have $45,000 saved in an account, inherited from a loved one or gained via a home sale or other source, it's critical that you keep it in the most secure and profitable account type now. A CD can serve both functions, and the returns on an account of this size will be worth hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars. Consider shopping around online to see which rates and terms you can discover. It's easier than ever to get started via an online marketplace right now.