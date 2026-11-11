Mama grizzly bear and her 3 cubs killed woman and daughter in Canada, DNA confirms: "Predatory behavior"

Four grizzly bears captured in western Canada were responsible for killing a mother and her adult daughter this month in what investigators believe was a rare predatory attack, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

DNA tests conclusively linked a female grizzly and her three yearling cubs to the deaths of Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed, the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said. All four bears were killed to protect the public.

"Our investigation also found that this attack likely involved predatory behavior, which I can tell you is very rare," Inspector Jeff Tyre told an online briefing.

"That is to say, we don't know how it started, but we know how it ended."

The women's remains were found about 150 meters (490 feet) apart near a trail outside Bella Coola, a remote community about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Vancouver.

Family members raised the alarm after Reed missed a routine Saturday night call with her sister. Searchers found her mother's remains first, then discovered Reed's remains in a bear cache, where bears store food.

This undated photo provided by Matthew Balcarras on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, shows Selah Reed, left, and her mother, Jenny Balcarras. AJ Reed via Matthew Balcarras via AP

Tyre said the bears were not involved in a separate grizzly attack last November on a group of about 20 elementary school students and teachers in the same area. Eleven people were injured, including two critically.

The latest killings have shaken the Nuxalk Nation community, which is still recovering from last year's attack. Local authorities imposed a voluntary curfew, and police escorted children to school.

"This attack has been deeply re-triggering for our community members as we continue to recover from last year's attack," said Tlhmtimut Samuel Schooner, the Nuxalk Nation's elected chief councilor.

He said community support services would remain available as long as needed.

Tyre said bears involved in fatal attacks cannot be rehabilitated or relocated because they pose an extreme risk to public safety.

"This was a heartbreaking event for the families, the Nuxalk Nation and the Bella Coola community. We hope the efforts of everyone who responded, along with these findings, bring some measure of closure," Tyre said.

Other bear attacks in British Columbia

There are between 10,000 and 13,000 grizzly bears estimated to live in British Columbia, according to the province's Ministry of Environment, Lands and Parks. The species is classified as vulnerable. Conflicts between grizzly bears and humans are considered "relatively rare," the ministry said, unless the animals are startled or protecting their cubs or food. Still, there have been a number of grizzly bear attacks in the province in recent years.

In October 2025, a grizzly bear injured two hikers in British Columbia's McGregor Mountain area, northeast of Prince George. One of the hikers was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died a few weeks later due to complications from the injuries. The grizzly bear was later found dead, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

A man suffered "significant injuries," including broken bones and lacerations, after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hunting in British Columbia's Elkford region in May 2024. He was able to shoot the bear to defend himself. The animal was later found dead. The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured by a grizzly bear near Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia in July 2023. Authorities described the incident as a "defensive attack." The victim was transported via helicopter to an area hospital.