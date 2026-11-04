Mother, daughter dead in suspected grizzly bear attack in Canada

A mother and daughter are dead in a suspected grizzly bear attack near Bella Coola, British Columbia, devastating their family, according to the victims' relatives and B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Family members identified the victims as Jennifer Balcarras and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed.

The victims were first reported missing on Nov. 1, after they failed to return from what was expected to be a short afternoon walk.

"The way it starts is a few hours of not hearing from them," said Josh Balcarras, Balcarras' brother, in an interview with CBS News Canadian partner CBC News. "That turns into a day, and then a night … then a second night comes and it becomes a real thing."

Balcarras' body was discovered in the Snooka West Trail area on Monday afternoon. Reed's remains were found on Tuesday. Agencies including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and local search and rescue authorities took part in the investigation, said Jeff Tyre, an inspector with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. Tyre announced the discovery of the two sets of the remains on social media.

A grizzly bear walks along a fallen tree in British Columbia, Canada. Matthew Bailey/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims during this tragic time. We are in contact with the family to offer any support we can as we continue to investigate this incident," Tyre said in one video.

Tyre said it is not clear how many bears were involved. Efforts to locate and capture any involved animals are underway, he said. Captured bears will be assessed. If it is determined to have been involved in the attack, it will be "dispatched in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines to protect public safety," Tyre said. Tyre urged the public to avoid the Snooka West Trail area while this work is underway.

"Two peas in a pod"

Balcarras and Reed were "two peas in a pod" who "got along really, really well" and shared many hobbies, Josh Balcarras told CBC.

"When Jenny hiked, Selah was right there beside her," Josh Balcarras told CBC.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. Balcarras had recently moved to Bella Coola to pursue a new career and start a fresh chapter in her life, according to the fundraiser. Because of the move, she did not have savings, her family wrote. Balcarras leaves behind three young adult children and a grandchild.

Reed had "her whole life ahead of her," the family wrote, and "was only beginning her journey into adulthood."

Bear attacks in British Columbia

There are between 10,000 and 13,000 grizzly bears estimated to live in British Columbia, according to the province's Ministry of Environment, Lands and Parks. The species is classified as vulnerable. Conflicts between grizzly bears and humans are considered "relatively rare," the ministry said, unless the animals are startled or protecting their cubs or food. Still, there have been a number of grizzly bear attacks in the province in recent years.

A grizzly bear attacked a group of students and teachers in the Bella Coola valley in November 2025. Two people were critically injured, and two were seriously hurt. Others were treated on the scene and released, CBC News reported at the time. The bear was described as "aggressive," CBS News reported. The incident deeply shook the local community.

In October 2025, a grizzly bear injured two hikers in British Columbia's McGregor Mountain area, northeast of Prince George. One of the hikers was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died a few weeks later due to complications from the injuries. The grizzly bear was later found dead, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

A man suffered "significant injuries," including broken bones and lacerations, after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hunting in British Columbia's Elkford region in May 2024. He was able to shoot the bear to defend himself. The animal was later found dead. The man was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured by a grizzly bear near Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia in July 2023. Authorities described the incident as a "defensive attack." The victim was transported via helicopter to an area hospital.