Grizzly bear attack in Canada leaves 2 hikers hospitalized, 1 in critical condition

Toronto — A grizzly bear attack on a popular trail left two hikers hospitalized in British Columbia, Canada over the weekend. Both hikers were airlifted to Prince George Airport and then transported by ambulance to a regional hospital, one of them in critical condition, according to CBS News' partner network CBC News.

The British Columbia Emergency Health Services did not immediately reply to CBS News' request for an update on the hikers' conditions on Tuesday.

B.C. Conservation Officer Services confirmed the attack in the McGregor Mountain area, northeast of Prince George, in a statement posted on Facebook. The agency shared a photo of two helicopters hovering above the trail during the rescue operation.

Emergency paramedics on board an air ambulance that rescued the hikers provided treatment to both patients, one of them in critical condition and the other one who was in stable condition, according to British Columbia paramedic service spokesperson Brian Twaites.

Helicopters are seen responding near the scene of a grizzly bear attack on two hikers in the McGregor Mountain area, northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, photo shared by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service on Oct. 13, 2025. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

Hiking trails in the area have remained closed since the attack, and an investigation into the incident continued on Tuesday.

Bear attacks on humans are rare, but they can be serious, and even fatal.

North American grizzly bears are found mostly in Alaska and across the border in western Canada, but their range extends into Yellowstone National Park, where an American hiker was attacked and seriously injured just last month.

A woman was killed in a grizzly bear attack just west of Yellowstone in 2023.

In August, a bear attacked a woman just outside her home in Alaska, leaving her seriously injured. The family said she "simply stepped outside for a jog" when the bear attacked her, dragging her about 100 feet down a road onto a neighbor's property.