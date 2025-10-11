4 dead, 12 injured in Mississippi shooting, officials say

Four people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Leland, Mississippi, officials said.

Leland Mayor John Lee told CBS News the shooting happened around midnight, and four of the injured people were airlifted to local hospitals. There was no immediate information about their condition.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened on a main street, Lee said. People were in town for Leland High School's homecoming game, he said. The Leland School District website shows that Leland High School was set to play a homecoming game against Charleston High School.

Leland is a small city in Washington County. It had a population of about 4,000, according to 2020 census data.