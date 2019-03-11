3,200 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $77 million seized in Newark, New Jersey

Approximately 3,200 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $77 million was seized at the Port of New York/Newark last month. The discovery was a joint operation involving U. S. Customs and Border Protection, New York Police Department, New York State Police and several other agencies, CBP wrote in a press release.

A shipping container entering the United States had 60 packages containing a white powdery substance inside of it. A field-test revealed the packages tested positive for cocaine.

"This apprehension is the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark, and the largest in nearly 25 years," CPB wrote.

"Cocaine, New York's nemesis of the 90's, is back – indicating traffickers push to build an emerging customer base of users mixing cocaine with fentanyl," DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "This record-breaking seizure draws attention to this new threat and shows law enforcement's collaborative efforts in seizing illicit drugs before it gets to the streets and into users' hands."