3,200 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $77 million seized in Newark, New Jersey

By Caitlin O'Kane

/ CBS News

Approximately 3,200 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $77 million was seized at the Port of New York/Newark last month. The discovery was a joint operation involving U. S. Customs and Border Protection, New York Police Department, New York State Police and several other agencies, CBP wrote in a press release.

A shipping container entering the United States had 60 packages containing a white powdery substance inside of it. A field-test revealed the packages tested positive for cocaine.

"This apprehension is the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark, and the largest in nearly 25 years," CPB wrote.

"Cocaine, New York's nemesis of the 90's, is back – indicating traffickers push to build an emerging customer base of users mixing cocaine with fentanyl," DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. "This record-breaking seizure draws attention to this new threat and shows law enforcement's collaborative efforts in seizing illicit drugs before it gets to the streets and into users' hands."

First published on March 11, 2019 / 12:33 PM

