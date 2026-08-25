3 Secret Service officials put on leave amid investigation into "potential misconduct"

Three U.S. Secret Service employees have been placed on leave pending an investigation into "potential misconduct," the agency confirmed late Tuesday.

The impacted staffers include Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi and two other members of the Secret Service's communications office, U.S. officials told CBS News.

As part of the probe, the staff members lost their security clearances and access to their work devices, which is common practice in internal probes, the officials said.

It isn't clear why the employees were put on leave or what the investigation entails.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed that three "non-law enforcement personnel" were put on administrative leave "pending an investigation into potential misconduct," but did not elaborate. The spokesperson said the matter is being investigated by the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility.

"The U.S. Secret Service is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in fulfilling our zero-fail mission of protecting the President and other high-level government officials. Our critical work demands that our workforce maintain an unwavering commitment to duty, honesty, and courage in all aspects of their jobs," the spokesperson said.

CBS News has reached out to Guglielmi for comment.

CNN was first to report on the investigation.

The move comes weeks after the Secret Service launched an investigation into a member of Vice President JD Vance's security detail for allegedly leaking sensitive information. In a statement, the agency called it an "administrative investigation" and a "potential criminal inquiry."

Ryan Sprouse contributed to this report.