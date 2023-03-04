3 children killed, 2 others wounded at Texas home

Three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the Ellis County Sheriff's Office received a call to the 300 block of south Harris Street in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles from Dallas. Multiple victims were found on the scene, said Ellis County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Cozby during a news conference on the incident. Three were found inside the home, and all were children, Cozby said.

The suspect has been detained in the case, and there is no danger to the public, he said. The ages of the children are unknown, and the suspect was not identified.

"Right now, the most important thing are prayers for the family of those involved," Cozby said.

A candlelight vigil formed nearby where members of the community and family gathered to pray and grieve, according to CBS affiliate KTVT.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little tells CBS News Texas "our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Italy."