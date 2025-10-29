2025 MLBPA's Players Choice Award winners revealed on "CBS Mornings": Here's a full list

Winners of the Major League Baseball Players Association's 2025 Players Choice Awards were exclusively revealed on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh – popularly known as "The Big Dumper" – named player of the year.

Major Leaguers vote each year to honor their own for achievements both on and off the field. It's a tradition that dates back to 1992.

Raleigh was also voted the American League outstanding player. The National League outstanding player award went to Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

But let's not forget some of baseball's best power pitchers.

The American League outstanding pitcher award, reserved for the pitcher who exhibited the best on-field performance, went to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Pittsburgh Pirates two-time all star Paul Skenes got the outstanding pitcher award for the National League.

"It is pretty darn cool. It's an honor. Great to be here. Great to have the accolade," Skenes said of the award on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes is named the outstanding pitcher for the National League. CBS Mornings

In order to maintain a low earned run average, or ERA, Skenes says he's always working hard to improve during the off-season. He's always finding ways to elevate his game.

"That is the beautiful thing about all of the data and analytics. We can run models and stuff like that to figure out scenarios, you know, where we could get better," Skenes explained.

When it comes to being front and center in the games at the pitching mound, Skenes says it's a job he's prepared for his whole life.

"With nobody watching, with millions of people watching: It's the same game. We're on an island out there. We're just throwing pitches and all that by ourselves. You know, we've got seven people behind us to field the balls. Just comes down to executing the pitch."

Read on for a full list of 2025 Players Choice Awards winners.

Full list of Players Choice Awards winners