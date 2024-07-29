Seine river pollution delays Olympic training as water testing continues

Paris — Water contamination levels forced officials to cancel an Olympic triathlon training session scheduled to take place in Paris' Seine river on Monday. It was the second of the sessions to be scuttled by water pollution, and with more water quality test results pending, it remained unclear whether the first actual 2024 Paris Games event would go ahead as scheduled in the iconic waterway on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend — including during almost all of Friday's opening ceremony — resulted in a huge inflow into the river system, and the runoff can raise levels of E. coli and plankton that make it unsafe for swimming.

The Seine's water level is already far higher than normal for July, largely because there's been so much rain over the past several months. Paris has had twice the typical amount of rainfall this July.

The first swimming event scheduled to take place in the river is the swimming leg of Tuesday's men's triathlon. The women's triathlon takes place Wednesday and then the mixed relay is planned for Aug. 5.

Paris Olympics chief Tony Estanguet has said if final tests before an event show the river is unsafe for swimming, the event will be postponed, but likely only by a day or two.

The forecast for the next several days in Paris is for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s, so postponement could be a viable option. But there are localized thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday, too, and if they do bring more rain, especially heavy rain, it will be bad news for the swimming events.

World Triathlon, the governing body for the sport, sets guidelines for safe inland water quality to protect athletes. Asked what would happen if Monday's tests continued to show levels of E. coli above those safe thresholds, Estanguet said the swimming stage of the triathlon could simply be dropped.

"Then it would be a biathlon," he said, although that is not officially an Olympic sport.

Athletes of Mali, Malta and Morocco are seen aboard a boat in the floating parade on the Seine river during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, July 26, 2024. PETER CZIBORRA/POOL/AFP/Getty

If the problems linger in the water, it would also leave a very slim time margin for Paris Games officials to postpone the 10-kilometer swimming marathons, slated to take place Aug. 8 and 9, just ahead of the closing ceremony on Aug. 11.

On July 17, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took advantage of a few days of dry weather to take make good on her promise to go for a dip in the Seine, after her office announced the river had tested safe for swimming the week before. Hidalgo had promised the Seine would be clean enough to host events for the Games, 100 years after swimming in the river was banned because of the health risks.

Much of the pollution is from wastewater that used to flow directly into the Seine whenever water levels were high. The city has spent $1.5 billion over about a decade cleaning the river, including with the construction of a giant underground rainwater storage tank in southeast Paris.