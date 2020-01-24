2020 in Iowa: Impeachment, intrigue, and how to watch the polls

"Where Did You Get This Number?" is a podcast going inside the 2020 presidential campaigns, with analysis from CBS News campaign embeds, polls and other stories from the 2020 race. Subscribe today!

With the Iowa caucuses less than two weeks away, Democratic presidential candidates are looking to gather support. Former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have been actively campaigning, while other presidential hopefuls, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar, had to stay in Washington for President Trump's impeachment trial.

On this week's episode of "Where Did You Get This Number?", host Anthony Salvanto, CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS Election and Survey Unit senior manager Kabir Khanna, look into how Mr. Trump's impeachment is impacting the 2020 candidates in Iowa. They also take a look at the Iowa polls and what you should be paying attention to.

While the Senate trial is keeping some candidates off the campaign trail, it is not changing what voters are concerned about.

"I never hear people ask about impeachment," Huey-Burns said. "Instead, they're kind of focused on the issues that affect them."

Even though impeachment isn't a priority for many voters, they still want the senators who are running for president to return to Washington, D.C. for the trial.

"We asked people in Iowa and New Hampshire if the candidates should keep campaigning or go back to D.C. for the impeachment trial," said Khanna. "The majority said go back to D.C. for the trial."

Candidates are also vying for to be the second choice of caucus-goers. If a caucus-goers' first choice does not get 15% at that location, they must choose another candidate or their vote will be counted.

For some voters, their second choice might be in the same ideological lane as their first option, putting into question how pundits and the media often categorize voters.

"Half of the people considering Joe Biden are also considering Bernie Sanders, and almost the same vice versa," said Salvanto.

Salvanto said tensions between the United States and Iran could impact the Iowa caucuses. Some voters, especially if they have friends or relatives in the military, are concerned about the potential for more violence in the Middle East.

"When you look at voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, especially, a lot of them have family members in the military," said Huey-Burns. "A lot of them were very anxious about how these decisions are going to affect their families, and that's kind of something that hit more close to home, I think, than some of these other issues that have been out there."

Host: Anthony Salvanto, Director of Elections and Surveys at CBS News

Guest: CBS News Political Reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Elections & Surveys Unit Senior Manager Kabir Khanna, 2020 Campaign Reporter Musadiq Bidar.

Production Team: Jason Siegel, Sam Eagan, Allen Peng

Twitter: @WDYGTN

Instagram: @getthisnumber