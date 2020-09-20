2020 Emmy Awards winners and nominees

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place Sunday night. The ceremony is being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The awards will be presented from the Staples Center is Los Angeles, but there will be no red carpet, no audience and, aside from the presenters, no attendees.

Netflix leads the way with a record 160 nominations while HBO's "Watchmen" scored the most nominations for any single show with 26. Host Jimmy Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter he would consider the evening a success "if it isn't boring."

Here are the big winners from the 2020 Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"Insecure"

"Schitt's Creek"

"The Good Place"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle — "Black Monday"

Anthony Anderson — "Black-ish"

Ramy Youssef — "Ramy"

Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

Ted Danson — "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas — "The Kominsky Method"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross — "Black-ish"

Christina Applegate — "Dead to Me"

Linda Cardellini — "Dead to Me"

Issa Rae — "Insecure"

Catherine O'Hara — "Schitt's Creek"

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher — "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Mahershala Ali — "Ramy"

Kenan Thompson — "Saturday Night Live"

Daniel Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

William Jackson Harper — "The Good Place"

Alan Arkin — "The Kominsky Method"

Sterling K. Brown — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Shaloub — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin — "Glow"

Yvonne Orji — "Insecure"

Cecily Strong — "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon — "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy — "Schitt's Creek"

D'Arcy Carden — "The Good Place"

Alex Borstein — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Marin Hinkle — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard — "Modern Family"

Dev Patel — "Modern Love"

Adam Driver — "Saturday Night Live"

Eddie Murphy — "Saturday Night Live" — Winner

Brad Pitt — "Saturday Night Live"

Luke Kirby — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett — "A Black Lady Sketch Show"

Maya Rudolph — "Saturday Night Live"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — "Saturday Night Live"

Maya Rudolph — "The Good Place"

Wanada Sykes — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Bette Midler — "The Politician"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Gail Mancuso — "Modern Family"

Ramy Youssef — "Ramy"

Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

Matt Shakman — "The Great"

Amy Sherman-Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Daniel Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

James Burrows — "Will and Grace"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy — "Schitt's Creek"

David West Read — "Schitt's Creek"

Michael Schur — "The Good Place"

Tony McNamara — "The Great"

Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil — "What We Do in the Shadows"

Paul Simms — "What We Do in the Shadows"

Stefani Robinson — "What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Mandalorian"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — "Ozark"

Billy Porter — "Pose"

Brian Cox — "Succession"

Jeremy Strong — "Succession"

Steve Carrell — "The Morning Show"

Sterling K. Brown — "The Is Us"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya — "Euphoria"

Jodie Comer — "Killing Eve"

Sandra Oh — "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney — "Ozark"

Olivia Coleman — "The Crown"

Jennifer Aniston — "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito — "Better Call Saul"

Kieran Culkin — "Succession"

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"

Nicholas Braun — "Succession"

Bradley Whitford — "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mark Duplass — "The Morning Show"

Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"

Jeffrey Wright — "Westworld"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Meryl Streep — "Big Little Lies"

Laura Dern — "Big Little Lies"

Fiona Shaw — "Killing Eve"

Julia Garner — "Ozark"

Sarah Snook — "Succession"

Helena Bonham Carter — "The Crown"

Samira Wiley — "The Handmaid's Tale"

Thandie Newton — "Westworld"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott — "Black Mirror"

James Cromwell — "Succession"

Giancarlo Esposito — "The Mandalorian"

Martin Short — "The Morning Show"

Jason Bateman — "The Outsider"

Ron Cephas Jones — "This Is Us"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson — "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laverne Cox — "Orange is the New Black"

Cherry Jones — "Succession"

Harriet Walter — "Succession"

Alexis Bledel — "The Handmaid's Tale"

Phylicia Rashad — "This Is Us"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Lesli Linka Glatter — "Homeland"

Alik Sakharov — "Ozark"

Ben Semanoff — "Ozark"

Andrij Parekh — "Succession"

Mark Mylod — "Succession"

Jessica Hobbs — "The Crown"

Benjamin Caron — "The Crown"

Mimi Leder — "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton — "Little Fires Everywhere"

Lenny Abrahamson — "Normal People"

Maria Schrader — "Unorthodox"

Steph Green — "Watchmen"

Stephen Williams — "Watchmen"

Nicole Kassell — "Watchmen"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Hugh Jackman — "Bad Education"

Jeremy Pope — "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo — "I Know This Much is True"

Paul Mescal — "Normal People"

Jeremy Irons — "Watchmen"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kerry Washington — "Little Fires Everywhere"

Cate Blanchette — "Mrs. America"

Octavia Spencer — "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J. Walker"

Shira Haas — "Unorthodox"

Regina King — "Watchmen"

Outstanding Limited Series