Zendaya is the youngest lead drama actress winner in Emmys history at 24

Zendaya made history during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The 24-year-old became the youngest ever to win the award for best actress in a drama for her role in "Euphoria."

It was Zendaya's first nomination and came just weeks after her birthday. The second-youngest winner, Jodie Comer, was 26 when she accepted the award in 2019 for her role in "Killing Eve."

The #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series goes to @Zendaya (@euphoriaHBO)! This is her first #Emmys nomination and win! pic.twitter.com/blFom9uWQi — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Celebrites including musicians Chloe x Halle and Kehlani took to Twitter to congratulate Zendaya.

I KNOW THATS RIGHT OAKLAND CALIFORNIA @Zendaya ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ THATS MY MF SISTER YUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 21, 2020

YESS!!!! @Zendaya omg we’re in tears over here. SO WELL DESERVED pic.twitter.com/IiL2u0Bc6r — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) September 21, 2020

In her acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked her family, the "Euphoria" cast and crew and show creator Sam Levinson. "I'm so grateful you trusted me with your story," Zendaya said.

The show, which follows a 17-year-old battling addiction, was based on Levinson's personal struggles.

She ended her speech on an uplifting note, praising her generation for the activism.

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," Zendaya said. "I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

In addition to being the youngest lead drama actress winner, Zendaya is just the second Black woman to win in that category. Viola Davis was the first Black actress to win in 2015 for her role in "How to Get Away With Murder."