How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will take place virtually August 17-20, with keynote speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET each night. Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president on Thursday night and Kamala Harris will accept the nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

The list of speakers includes Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday and former President Obama on Wednesday. Biden will accept the nomination virtually from his home state of Delaware, rather than traveling to Milwaukee.

CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day all week, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8:30 p.m. ET, tune in for an advance of each night's convention speakers, and again at 11 p.m. ET for post-convention analysis.

From 10-11 p.m. ET each night, CBSN and CBS television stations will simulcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

Coverage will include reporting from CBSN politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondents and campaign reporters, plus the latest on the state of the race from CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. Reporters from around the country will provide perspectives as part of CBSN's "Local Matters" series.

Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention

What : Democratic National Convention

: Democratic National Convention Date: Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20, 2020

Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20, 2020 Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET



5 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET Convention speakers live: 9-11 p.m. ET



9-11 p.m. ET Convention coverage simulcast on CBSN and CBS stations: 10-11 p.m. ET



10-11 p.m. ET Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 11 p.m. ET



11 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

CBS News' weeklong coverage will include "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson and CBS News contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez, with ongoing perspective on CBSN from a range of political strategists, including Joel Payne, Antjuan Seawright and Lynda Tran.

Special convention night coverage includes: Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Preibus, former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager Robby Mook, Democratic strategist Joel Payne, and former 2016 Marco Rubio campaign manager Terry Sullivan.