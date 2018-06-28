2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores and updates for Thursday's matches

Four groups have completed their group play of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. During this third and final match of the group stage, all four teams in each group play simultaneously. This helps prevent match fixing by teams and players, stemming back to an incident during the 1982 World Cup.

Why do the teams play at the same time?

In the final match of group play that year, Germany and Austria played each other. Algeria was also in their group and had won its third match the day prior. A win by Austria or a draw would have seen Austria and Algeria advance. But a win by Germany would have sent Germany and Austria through.

Germany took a 1-0 lead early in the match. After that, both the Austirans and the Germans merely passed the ball around with no apparent desire to score. It was a lazy match that resulted in boos and the subsequent scheduling change.

Senegal vs. Colombia (Group H)

Whichever team wins will be certain to advance. Senegal can still sneak in on a loss or a tie, depending on the outcome of the Japan vs. Poland match. Both teams have everything to play for in this one.

Date: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET



TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Japan vs. Poland (Group H)

Japan is tied with Senegal for the top of Group H going into Thursday's matches. A win certainly puts them through to the Round of 16. Depending on the outcome of Senegal and Colombia, they could still sneak in without a win.

Date: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET



TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



England vs. Belgium (Group G)

After failing to get out of the group stage at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, England already has enough points to go through. Both England and Belgium will advance, tied with six points in the standings. This match is all about positioning in the bracket for the knockout rounds.

Date: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET



TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Panama vs. Tunisia (Group G)

This is the last match for both Panama and Tunisia at the 2018 World Cup. It was Panama's first time in this tournament. To date, they have one goal, though no standings points. This match means nothing but pride for both of these countries.

Date: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET



TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



2018 World Cup Standings

Here are the current standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie.

Group A Standings



Uruguay (3-0-0) 9 points Russia (2-0-1) 6 points Saudi Arabia (1-0-2), 3 points

Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Spain (1-2-0) 5 points (+1 goal differential) Portugal (1-2-0 ) 5 points (+1 goal differential) Iran (1-1-0), 4 points

Morocco (0-1-2) 1 point

Group C Standings

France (3-0-0) 7 points Denmark (1-2-0) 5 points Peru (1-0-2) 3 points

Australia (0-1-2), 1 point



Group D Standings

Croatia (3-0-0) 6 points Argentina (1-1-1) 4 points

Nigeria (1-0-2) 3 points Iceland (0-1-2) 1 point

Group E Standings



Brazil (2-1-0) 6 points

Switzerland (1-2-0) 5 points Serbia (1-0-2) 3 points Costa Rica (0-1-2) 1 points

Group F Standings

Sweden (2-0-1) 6 points (GD: 3) Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points (GD: -1) South Korea (1-0-2) 3 points (GD: 0)

Germany (1-0-2) 3 points (GD: -2)

Group G Standings

England (2-0-0) 6 points Belgium (2-0-0) 6 points Tunisia (0-0-2) 0 points

Panama (0-0-2) 0 points



Group H Standings

Japan (1-1-0) 4 points Senegal (1-1-0) 4 points Colombia (1-0-1) 3 points

Poland (0-0-2) 0 points

Download a printable World Cup bracket

CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.