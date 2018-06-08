2018 FIFA World Cup bracket and Round of 16 results

The Round of 16 in the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup came to a close today. This World Cup has been full of surprises. Perennial powerhouses Portugal, Spain and Argentina have all been knocked out. Reigning World Cup champion Germany were knocked out at the group stage.

2018 FIFA World Cup bracket

The FIFA World Cup is played in two stages – the group stage and the knockout stage. The knockout stage is the single-elimination portion of the tournament with the remaining 16 teams. Eight teams are seeded on each side of the bracket. Winners advance until only two remain, similar to the NCAA Final Four and other bracket tournaments.

In the group stage, each team in a group played one match against the other three teams in their group. Three points were awarded for a win, one for a tie. After all three matches were played, the two teams with the highest point total in each group advanced to the knockout stage, creating the bracket schedule for the World Cup's Round of 16.

Download a printable World Cup bracket

CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.

Tuesday's Round of 16 schedule

Sweden 1 – 0 Switzerland

Full Sweden vs. Switzerland live blog recap on CBS Sports

There was only one goal in it today. Switzerland battled hard to get back into it. But Sweden held strong.

Gotta shoot your shot! Emil Forsberg's strike gets deflected into the back of the net to put Sweden up 1-0 on Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/3BymUALvp8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Colombia vs. England

Follow Colombia vs. England live on CBS Sports

Knockout stage – Round of 16 schedule



Saturday, June 30

10 a.m. – Match 50: France 4 - 3 Argentina

4 - 3 Argentina 2 p.m. – Match 49: Uruguay 2 - 1 Portugal

Sunday, July 1

10 a.m. – Match 51: Spain 1 - 1, (3 - 4 PK) Russia



2 p.m. – Match 52: Croatia 1 - 1 (3 - 2, PK) Denmark

Monday, July 2

10 a.m. – Match 53: Brazil 2 - 0 Mexico



2 - 0 Mexico 2 p.m. – Match 54: Belgium 3 - 2Japan

Tuesday, July 3

10 a.m. – Match 55: Sweden vs. Switerland



2 p.m. – Match 56: Colombia vs. England

Knockout stage -- Quarterfinal schedule

Friday, July 6

10 a.m. – Match 57: Uruguay vs. France



2 p.m. – Match 58: Brazil vs. Belgium

Saturday, July 7

10 a.m. – Match 60: Russia vs. Croatia



2 p.m. – Match 59: (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)

World Cup semifinals schedule

Tuesday, July 10

2 p.m. – Match 61: (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)



Wednesday, July 11

2 p.m. – Match 62: (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)



World Cup third-place match

Saturday, July 14

2 p.m. – Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser

2018 World Cup Final

Sunday, July 15

2 p.m. – Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner

2018 World Cup Goal Tracker



Golden Boot Award for top scorers in the World Cup

The Golden Boot is is the name of the award presented to the player who scores the most goals in the World Cup. Last weekend, Harry Kane secured a hat trick and overtook Cristiano Ronaldo for the lead. Ronaldo played last Monday but did not score. Harry Kane takes the field with England in their final group stage match Thursday.

Harry Kane (ENG) – 5 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – 4 goals

Romelu Lukaku (BEL) – 4 goals

Denis Cheryshev (RUS) – 3 goals

Diego Costa (ESP) – 3 goals

2018 World Cup final standings (group stage)

Here are the final standings from the group stage of the World Cup. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. Teams listed in italics have been eliminated.

Group A Standings



Uruguay (3-0-0) 9 points Russia (2-0-1) 6 points Saudi Arabia (1-0-2), 3 points

Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points



Group B Standings



Spain (1-2-0) 5 points (+1 GD, 6 GF) Portugal (1-2-0 ) 5 points (+1 GD, 5 GF) Iran (1-1-0), 4 points

Morocco (0-1-2) 1 point



Group C Standings

France (3-0-0) 7 points Denmark (1-2-0) 5 points Peru (1-0-2) 3 points

Australia (0-1-2), 1 point



Group D Standings

Croatia (3-0-0) 6 points Argentina (1-1-1) 4 points

Nigeria (1-0-2) 3 points Iceland (0-1-2) 1 point

Group E Standings

Brazil (2-1-0) 6 points

Switzerland (1-2-0) 5 points Serbia (1-0-2) 3 points Costa Rica (0-1-2) 1 points

Group F Standings

Sweden (2-0-1) 6 points (GD: 3) Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points (GD: -1) South Korea (1-0-2) 3 points (GD: 0)

Germany (1-0-2) 3 points (GD: -2)

Group G Standings

Belgium (3-0-0) 9 points

England (2-0-1) 6 points Tunisia (1-0-2) 3 points

Panama (0-0-3) 0 points



Group H Standings

Colombia (2-0-1) 6 points Japan (1-1-1) 4 points Senegal (1-1-1) 4 points Poland (1-0-2) 3 points

Group stage results – All matches



*All times Eastern

Thursday, June 14

Russia 5 - 0 Saudia Arabia



Friday, June 15

Egypt 0 - 1 Uruguay



Morocco 0 - 1 Iran



Portugal 3 - 3 Spain



Saturday, June 16

France 2 -1 Australia



2 -1 Australia Argentina 1 -1 Iceland



Peru 0 - 1 Denmark



Croatia 2 - 0 Nigeria



Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica 0 - 1 Serbia



Germany 0 - 1 Mexico



Brazil 1 - 1 Switzerland



Monday, June 18

Sweden 1 - 0 South Korea



1 - 0 South Korea Belgium 3 - 0 Panama



3 - 0 Panama Tunisia 1 - 2 England



Tuesday, June 19

Colombia 1 - 2 Japan



Poland 1 - 2 Senegal



Russia 3 - 1 Egypt



Wednesday, June 20

Portugal 1 - 0 Morocco



1 - 0 Morocco Uruguay 1 - 0 Saudi Arabia



1 - 0 Saudi Arabia Iran 0 - 1 Spain

Thursday, June 21

Denmark 1 - 1Australia



France 1 - 0 Peru



1 - 0 Peru Argentina 0 - 3 Croatia

Friday, June 22

Brazil 2 - 0 Costa Rica



2 - 0 Costa Rica Nigeria 2 - 0 Iceland



2 - 0 Iceland Serbia 1 - 2 Switzerland

Saturday, June 23

Belgium 5 - 2 Tunisia



South Korea 1 -2 Mexico



Germany 2 - 1 Sweden

Sunday, June 24

England 6 - 1 Panama



6 - 1 Panama Japan 2 - 2 Senegal



Poland 0 - 3 Colombia

Monday, June 25

Uruguay 3 - 0 Russia



3 - 0 Russia Saudi Arabia 2 - 1 Egypt

2 - 1 Egypt Spain 2 - 2 Morocco

Iran 1 - 1 Portugal

Tuesday, June 26

Australia 0 - 2 Peru



Denmark 0 - 0 France



Nigeria 1 - 2 Argentina

Iceland 1 - 2 Croatia



Wednesday, June 27

South Korea 2 - 0 Germany

2 - 0 Germany Mexico 0 - 3 Sweden

Serbia 0 - 2 Brazil

Switzerland 2 - 2 Costa Rica



Thursday, June 28

Japan 0 - 1 Poland



Senegal 0 - 1 Colombia



Panama 1 - 2 Tunisia



England 0 - 1 Belgium



Download a printable World Cup bracket

Our friends at CBS Sports have created a downloadable World Cup bracket for following along with all the matches. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.

Watch the World Cup - Watch Online stream and on TV

Date: June 18 - July 15



TV (English): Fox and Fox Sports 1



TV (Spanish): Telemundo and NBC Universo

