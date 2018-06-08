2018 FIFA World Cup bracket and Round of 16 results

The Round of 16 in the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup came to a close today. This World Cup has been full of surprises. Perennial powerhouses Portugal, Spain and Argentina have all been knocked out. Reigning World Cup champion Germany were knocked out at the group stage.
2018 FIFA World Cup bracket
The FIFA World Cup is played in two stages – the group stage and the knockout stage. The knockout stage is the single-elimination portion of the tournament with the remaining 16 teams. Eight teams are seeded on each side of the bracket. Winners advance until only two remain, similar to the NCAA Final Four and other bracket tournaments.
In the group stage, each team in a group played one match against the other three teams in their group. Three points were awarded for a win, one for a tie. After all three matches were played, the two teams with the highest point total in each group advanced to the knockout stage, creating the bracket schedule for the World Cup's Round of 16.
Download a printable World Cup bracket
CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knockout stage.
Tuesday's Round of 16 schedule
Sweden 1 – 0 Switzerland
- Full Sweden vs. Switzerland live blog recap on CBS Sports
There was only one goal in it today. Switzerland battled hard to get back into it. But Sweden held strong.
Colombia vs. England
- Follow Colombia vs. England live on CBS Sports
Knockout stage – Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 30
- 10 a.m. – Match 50: France 4 - 3 Argentina
- 2 p.m. – Match 49: Uruguay 2 - 1 Portugal
Sunday, July 1
- 10 a.m. – Match 51: Spain 1 - 1, (3 - 4 PK) Russia
- 2 p.m. – Match 52: Croatia 1 - 1 (3 - 2, PK) Denmark
Monday, July 2
- 10 a.m. – Match 53: Brazil 2 - 0 Mexico
- 2 p.m. – Match 54: Belgium 3 - 2Japan
Tuesday, July 3
- 10 a.m. – Match 55: Sweden vs. Switerland
- 2 p.m. – Match 56: Colombia vs. England
Knockout stage -- Quarterfinal schedule
Friday, July 6
- 10 a.m. – Match 57: Uruguay vs. France
- 2 p.m. – Match 58: Brazil vs. Belgium
Saturday, July 7
- 10 a.m. – Match 60: Russia vs. Croatia
- 2 p.m. – Match 59: (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner)
World Cup semifinals schedule
Tuesday, July 10
- 2 p.m. – Match 61: (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)
Wednesday, July 11
- 2 p.m. – Match 62: (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)
World Cup third-place match
Saturday, July 14
- 2 p.m. – Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser
2018 World Cup Final
Sunday, July 15
- 2 p.m. – Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner
2018 World Cup Goal Tracker
Golden Boot Award for top scorers in the World Cup
The Golden Boot is is the name of the award presented to the player who scores the most goals in the World Cup. Last weekend, Harry Kane secured a hat trick and overtook Cristiano Ronaldo for the lead. Ronaldo played last Monday but did not score. Harry Kane takes the field with England in their final group stage match Thursday.
- Harry Kane (ENG) – 5 goals
- Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – 4 goals
- Romelu Lukaku (BEL) – 4 goals
- Denis Cheryshev (RUS) – 3 goals
- Diego Costa (ESP) – 3 goals
2018 World Cup final standings (group stage)
Here are the final standings from the group stage of the World Cup. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one for a tie. Teams listed in italics have been eliminated.
Group A Standings
- Uruguay (3-0-0) 9 points
- Russia (2-0-1) 6 points
- Saudi Arabia (1-0-2), 3 points
- Egypt (0-0-2) 0 points
Group B Standings
- Spain (1-2-0) 5 points (+1 GD, 6 GF)
- Portugal (1-2-0 ) 5 points (+1 GD, 5 GF)
- Iran (1-1-0), 4 points
- Morocco (0-1-2) 1 point
Group C Standings
- France (3-0-0) 7 points
- Denmark (1-2-0) 5 points
- Peru (1-0-2) 3 points
- Australia (0-1-2), 1 point
Group D Standings
- Croatia (3-0-0) 6 points
- Argentina (1-1-1) 4 points
- Nigeria (1-0-2) 3 points
- Iceland (0-1-2) 1 point
Group E Standings
- Brazil (2-1-0) 6 points
- Switzerland (1-2-0) 5 points
- Serbia (1-0-2) 3 points
- Costa Rica (0-1-2) 1 points
Group F Standings
- Sweden (2-0-1) 6 points (GD: 3)
- Mexico (2-0-0) 6 points (GD: -1)
- South Korea (1-0-2) 3 points (GD: 0)
- Germany (1-0-2) 3 points (GD: -2)
Group G Standings
- Belgium (3-0-0) 9 points
- England (2-0-1) 6 points
- Tunisia (1-0-2) 3 points
- Panama (0-0-3) 0 points
Group H Standings
- Colombia (2-0-1) 6 points
- Japan (1-1-1) 4 points
- Senegal (1-1-1) 4 points
- Poland (1-0-2) 3 points
Group stage results – All matches
*All times Eastern
Thursday, June 14
- Russia 5 - 0 Saudia Arabia
Friday, June 15
- Egypt 0 - 1 Uruguay
- Morocco 0 - 1 Iran
- Portugal 3 - 3 Spain
Saturday, June 16
- France 2 -1 Australia
- Argentina 1 -1 Iceland
- Peru 0 - 1 Denmark
- Croatia 2 - 0 Nigeria
Sunday, June 17
- Costa Rica 0 - 1 Serbia
- Germany 0 - 1 Mexico
- Brazil 1 - 1 Switzerland
Monday, June 18
- Sweden 1 - 0 South Korea
- Belgium 3 - 0 Panama
- Tunisia 1 - 2 England
Tuesday, June 19
- Colombia 1 - 2 Japan
- Poland 1 - 2 Senegal
- Russia 3 - 1 Egypt
Wednesday, June 20
- Portugal 1 - 0 Morocco
- Uruguay 1 - 0 Saudi Arabia
- Iran 0 - 1 Spain
Thursday, June 21
- Denmark 1 - 1Australia
- France 1 - 0 Peru
- Argentina 0 - 3 Croatia
Friday, June 22
- Brazil 2 - 0 Costa Rica
- Nigeria 2 - 0 Iceland
- Serbia 1 - 2 Switzerland
Saturday, June 23
- Belgium 5 - 2 Tunisia
- South Korea 1 -2 Mexico
- Germany 2 - 1 Sweden
Sunday, June 24
- England 6 - 1 Panama
- Japan 2 - 2 Senegal
- Poland 0 - 3 Colombia
Monday, June 25
- Uruguay 3 - 0 Russia
- Saudi Arabia 2 - 1 Egypt
- Spain 2 - 2 Morocco
- Iran 1 - 1 Portugal
Tuesday, June 26
- Australia 0 - 2 Peru
- Denmark 0 - 0 France
- Nigeria 1 - 2 Argentina
- Iceland 1 - 2 Croatia
Wednesday, June 27
- South Korea 2 - 0 Germany
- Mexico 0 - 3 Sweden
- Serbia 0 - 2 Brazil
- Switzerland 2 - 2 Costa Rica
Thursday, June 28
- Japan 0 - 1 Poland
- Senegal 0 - 1 Colombia
- Panama 1 - 2 Tunisia
- England 0 - 1 Belgium
Download a printable World Cup bracket
Our friends at CBS Sports have created a downloadable World Cup bracket for following along with all the matches. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.