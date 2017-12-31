CBS News December 31, 2017, 10:29 AM

2017's most popular songs, books, movies and more

"Sunday Morning" reviews the most popular of pop culture of the past year:


Top Selling Books of 2017

1. "Wonder" (Knopf Books for Young Readers), R.J. Palacio's 2012 story of a fifth-grader struggling with a facial disfigurement, now the basis of a feature film.

2. "Milk and Honey" (Andrews McMeel), Rupi Kaur's collection of poetry and prose on surviving abuse, violence and loss.

3. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway" (Amulet), the 12th book in Jeff Kinney's popular series of children's books.

4. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday), the latest in the author's series of thrillers featuring symbologist Robert Langdon.

5. "You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life" (Running Press), a how-to guide by "success coach" Jen Sincero.

Sources: The NPD Group/NPD BookScan (Through 12/24/17)

Top Songs of 2017

  1. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You (LIVE from the 59th GRAMMYs) by Vevo on YouTube

2. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito ft. Justin Bieber (OFFICIAL VIDEO) 2017 by Abdyelk on YouTube

3. "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars - That's What I Like (Audio) by BrunoMarsVEVO on YouTube

4. "Humble." by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. by KendrickLamarVEVO on YouTube

5. "Something Just Like This" by Coldplay & the Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Live at the BRITs) by ChainsmokersVEVO on YouTube

Source: Billboard Hot 100

Top Trending YouTube Video of 2017

"Until We Will Become Dust" by "Oyster Mask," performing on the Thai singing competition "The Mask Singer 2," which has been viewed more than 200 million times.

ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม | THE MASK SINGER 2 by WorkpointOfficial on YouTube

Top Google Searches of 2017:

1. Hurricane Irma
2. iPhone 8
3. iPhone X

Most Followed on Instagram

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez), with 130 million+ followers.

Top Grossing Movies of 2017 (U.S. box office)

  1. "Beauty and the Beast" - $504 million
"Belle" Clip - Disney's Beauty and the Beast by Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube

2. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" - $483 million

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer (Official) by Star Wars on YouTube

3. "Wonder Woman" - $412 million

No Man's Land Scene | Wonder Woman (2017) Movie Clip by Filmic Box on YouTube

4. "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" - $389 million

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 "Opening Scene" Movie Clip (2017) Baby Groot Marvel Movie HD by Comicbook.com on YouTube

5. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" - $334 million

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - Washington Monument Rescue Scene (3/10) | Movieclips by Movieclips on YouTube

Source: Box Office Mojo (Through 12/30/17)

Top Television Programs of 2017

Most-Watched Television Broadcasts of 2017:                                               

1. Super Bowl LI (FOX) - 112.0 million
2. NFC Playoff-Sun (FOX) - 48.5 million
3. AFC Championship (CBS) - 48.1 million
4. NFC Championship (FOX) - 46.3 million
5. NFC Wildcard Game (FOX) - 39.5 million
 
 
Top Primetime TV Shows of 2017:                              

1. "The Good Doctor" (ABC) - 17.4 million
2. "This Is Us" (NBC) - 16.4 million
3. "Young Sheldon" (CBS) - 16.4 million
4. "America's Got Talent – Tuesday" (NBC) - 16.0 million
5. "America's Got Talent – Wednesday" (NBC) - 14.7 million

Source: Nielsen (1/1/17-12/24/17)     

