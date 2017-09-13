2017 Emmy Awards: How to watch

TV's biggest night is almost here and Stephen Colbert of the "Late Show" says he's excited to host the big night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Here's how to watch the big show.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

Here are all the details for the Emmy Awards:

When : Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT



: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT Where : To watch the show live, tune into CBS on TV, or stream on CBS All Access



: To watch the show live, tune into CBS on TV, or stream on CBS All Access How: You can stream the show on CBS All Access on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can watch with a free trial.

CBS News coverage

CBSNews.com will keep you updated with highlights from the show with a liveblog and galleries of the red carpet and show.

What to expect

Colbert claims viewers will see nudity and he also plans to pay tribute to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. With "Game of Thrones" ineligible for Emmys this year, it will be interesting to see who takes home the most Emmys. "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" have the most nominations, with 22 each.