CBS/AP January 11, 2018, 5:34 AM

2 teen boys sentenced in sex assault streamed live on Facebook

CHICAGO -- Two teenage boys who pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed live on Facebook have been sentenced to five years of probation.

In a plea deal with Cook County, Illinois, prosecutors, the teens pleaded guilty to child pornography in November.

The victim, now 16, and her mother looked on from the rear of the courtroom as Judge Patricia Mendoza sentenced the boys on Wednesday. Both teens were originally charged with aggravated sexual assault and manufacturing and dissemination of child pornography.

At the time of the crime last March, authorities said as many as six males assaulted the victim.

Police said the assault was watched live by about 40 viewers, none of whom called authorities to report the attack.

Police said that, besides the cellphone camera that recorded the incident and streamed it live on Facebook, others at the scene also recorded it.

At the time, the Chicago Police Department's Anthony Guglielmi told CBS Chicago, "This poor girl was absolutely devastated and traumatized by this terrible incident."

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News