2 hurt after small plane crashes into storage building in Washington state

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-engine plane crashed into a storage unit in Kent, Washington, Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine Challenger II, carrying two people, slammed into the storage building at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A photo from the scene showed the plane lodged in the roof of the structure.

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority reported that the two people aboard suffered life-threatening injuries. There was no word of injuries to anyone on the ground.

The details and circumstances of the crash were not immediately provided. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Kent is located in the Seattle metropolitan area.