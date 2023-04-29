2 struck and killed by Amtrak train in Pennsylvania

An Amtrak train struck and killed two people on the tracks in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The two victims were trespassing on the tracks, Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari confirmed to CBS News. Train 161 was headed from Washington, D.C., to New York, when it had to be stopped at around 4:40 p.m. Eastern time due to the "trespassing incident," the spokesperson said.

It's unclear why the victims were trespassing, and the area is fenced and has "no trespassing" signage, the spokesperson said. The victims were not immediately identified.

"There were no injuries on the train for customers or crew," Magliari said.

Philadelphia CBS reported the incident happened on an Amtrak rail line on Engle Street, near West Fourth Street, and the train is currently stopped near Highland Avenue.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.