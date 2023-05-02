Watch CBS News
2 dead after Amtrak train incident in Chester, Pa: officials

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Delco officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia an Amtrak train struck and killed two people on the tracks in Chester, Delaware County Saturday.

Officials say the incident happened on an Amtrak rail line on Engle Street near West Fourth Street and the train is currently stopped near Highland Avenue.

Amtrak officials told CBS News Philadelphia that "two people trespassed and were struck by an Amtrak train and there were no injuries to the crew or passengers inside the train." Officials also said that service will be delayed till further notice.

We're working to learn how all of this happened with a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 5:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

