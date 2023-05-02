2 dead after Amtrak train incident in Chester, Pa: officials

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Delco officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia an Amtrak train struck and killed two people on the tracks in Chester, Delaware County Saturday.

Officials say the incident happened on an Amtrak rail line on Engle Street near West Fourth Street and the train is currently stopped near Highland Avenue.

Amtrak officials told CBS News Philadelphia that "two people trespassed and were struck by an Amtrak train and there were no injuries to the crew or passengers inside the train." Officials also said that service will be delayed till further notice.

