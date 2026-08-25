Everton Blair wins special election to serve out remainder of late Rep. David Scott's term, AP projects

Residents of Georgia's 13th Congressional District selected Everton Blair to serve the remainder of Rep. David Scott's term after the longtime lawmaker's death in April, according to a projection from The Associated Press. Blair defeated Scott's daughter, Marcye Scott, in Tuesday's special election.

Blair, the former chair of the Gwinnett County School Board, had finished second to Scott out of the five candidates during the July 28 nonpartisan special election. Both had then advanced to Tuesday's runoff.

With his victory, Blair will only serve out the remaining few months of David Scott's final term, set to end in January, because he placed third in the May 19 Democratic primary for the full two-year term.

Everton Blair Jr. will serve out the remaining few months of the late Rep. David Scott's final term, the Associated Press projects. Courtesy of the campaign

In November, voters will decide whether Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Clark or Republican Jonathan Chavez will serve the full term beginning in January.

The 13th District has typically been extremely favorable for Democratic candidates. Scott won his 2024 re-election bid with about 72% of the vote, and then-Vice President Kamala Harris received about 71% of the vote in the district.

There are 70 days until the 2026 midterm elections.