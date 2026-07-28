Polls close in Georgia's 13th Congressional District special election

Georgia voters went to the polls today for a special election to replace Rep. David Scott, one of Georgia's longest serving members of Congress and the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, who died in April.

The district, which stretches across portions of metro Atlanta, was first created following the 2000 Census and had been represented by Scott since 2003.

The vacancy triggered a high-profile race that drew attention from Democratic leaders and political observers across Georgia.

Five candidates were on the ballot — three Democrats and two Republicans — to fill the rest of Scott's term.

Why this election matters

The 13th congressional district is one of Georgia's most heavily Black and Democratic districts. The seat will be up for election again in November for a full two-year term.

In the November election, state Rep. Jasmine Clark, a Democrat, will face Republican Air Force veteran Jonathan Chavez, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

The race could have major implications for the balance of power in the U.S. Congress as Republicans cling to a thin majority.