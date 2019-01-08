12-week-old puppy revived with Narcan after being exposed to drugs

A 12-week-old puppy exposed to drugs was revived by Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug. Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, a pet rescue center in Maineville, Ohio, said they received the puppy named Kash, a Labrador and pit bull mix, last week.

A woman brought Kash in after receiving him from his owners, Myles Ahead's Janel Hemrick told CBS News via email. The household he came from had known drug use, Hemrick said. Before arriving at Myles Ahead, Kash had been revived with Narcan. Hemrick did not know who administered the life-saving treatment for the puppy.

In the world of rescue, you think you have seen everything...but there are still always surprises. Meet Kash! Kash was... Posted by Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue on Thursday, January 3, 2019

"We have no idea what was ingested," Hemrick said. "Puppies and kitties absorb many things through the pads of his feet, so he may have just come into contact with it."

Just like it does for humans, Narcan reverses the affects of opioids in animals, and there are no expected harmful effects, Hemrick said.

The woman who brought Kash to the rescue center brought him there in hopes of finding a better life for him. He is now up for adoption and has received widespread interest, Hemrick said. Myles Ahead Animal Sanctuary and Rescue is still reviewing applications for the dog's adoption.



