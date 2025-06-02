11 stabbed at Salem, Oregon mission that aids homeless people

Eleven people were stabbed Sunday evening at a Salem, Oregon mission that aids homeless people and a male suspect was in custody, police said.

All the victims were brought to a local hospital with "varying types of injuries," police added.

It happened at the Union Gospel Mission, which helps "men, women, and children break free from homelessness through the transforming grace of Jesus Christ," according to its website.

There was no word on what prompted the attack or the suspect's identity.