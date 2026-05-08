A $100,000 deposit into a high-rate savings account could make sense for some savers right now. michael balderas/DNY59/Getty Images

A $100,000 investment is considerable no matter the type. Whether those six figures are invested in real estate, stocks, bonds, precious metals or a mix of all four, taking this much money out of your savings account and transferring it elsewhere always needs to be done judiciously. And even more so in the economic climate many are contending with currently. With inflation surging in the most recent report, overseas conflicts causing volatility in the market and higher interest rates on pause for the foreseeable future, where you put your $100,000 is more important than usual.

For many savers, however, investing it in this climate is understandably not attractive. Instead, the value of select savings accounts may instead be worth exploring. Certificate of deposit (CD), high-yield savings and money market accounts can each protect your principal while growing your interest at a rate of 4% or higher right now. And while you may be able to earn a bigger return with a stock or two, you could also lose money should the market swing in reverse. That's not a concern with these three account types.

To better understand the value each offers savers now, it helps to know how much interest each could earn with a $100,000 deposit. Below, we'll crunch the numbers that savers should know.

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$100,000 CD vs. $100,000 high-yield savings account vs. $100,000 money market account: Here's which will earn more interest now

Calculating the interest earnings on a CD can be done with precision because the account has a locked interest rate that will hold until the account has hit its maturity date. Determining the interest earnings on a high-yield savings or money market account, however, will require some speculation as each has a variable rate that will change over time. That noted, with higher interest rates on pause right now (and a rate cut unlikely for the next few months), savers can still gain a rough idea of what they stand to earn with each. Here's how much interest a $100,000 deposit would earn with all three, calculated against the top rates for each, the assumption that the variable rates will hold and that no penalties are issued against any of the accounts:

$100,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $2,029.41

$2,029.41 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: $1,995.10

$1,995.10 $100,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $1,931.35

$1,931.35 Most profitable account: The CD account

$100,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $3,022.38

$3,022.38 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: $3,007.52

$3,007.52 $100,000 money market account at 3.90% after nine months: $2,910.97

$2,910.97 Most profitable account: The CD account

$100,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $4,100.00

$4,100.00 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after one year: $4,030.00

$4,030.00 $100,000 money market account at 3.90% after one year: $3,900.00

$3,900.00 Most profitable account: The CD account

Whether you deposit this much into a CD over six months, nine months or even a full year, you'll earn more interest than you would with a high-yield savings or money market account if you take action now. And that interest will be guaranteed, unlike the variable rate accounts in which returns are likely to fluctuate, especially over an extended period.

That noted, savers who anticipate rates rising over these time frames may be better served with the variable rate accounts, which will allow them to take advantage. The CD rate that they open an account with now, for example, won't change even if rates rise later in 2026. And remember that CDs charge savers an early withdrawal penalty for taking out their funds prematurely, which could be substantial on an account of this size. So don't get started with a CD without feeling confident in your ability to keep it untouched through the maturity date.

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The bottom line

A $100,000 deposit into a CD can earn between $2,029 and $4,100 in interest over the next year, approximately. That technically makes it more profitable than a high-yield savings or money market account with the same size deposit. That said, CD rates won't change while rates on the latter two account types will, so savers will need to weigh that inevitability before getting started. For some, a CD could still be the right choice. For others, however, the high-yield savings or money market account may be preferable. Evaluate all three carefully before getting started and consider, too, the advantages of splitting a deposit of this size amid two or even all of these account types now. That will allow you to earn a sizable return while still maintaining flexibility and access to a portion of your money.