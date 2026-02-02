We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Savers can still earn hundreds of dollars worth of interest with select high-yield savings and money market accounts this year. athima tongloom/Getty Images

With tax season officially underway and the potential for a bigger tax refund this spring, many Americans may be contemplating a home for their money right now. And while this decision isn't always so clear, there is one place that most savers will want to avoid – a traditional savings account. With an average interest rate of just 0.39% right now, not only will savers not be keeping pace with inflation, but they'll actually be losing money compared to what they could be earning with high-rate alternatives instead.

Fortunately, even in the cooler interest rate environment of 2026, there are still credible ways to both protect and grow your savings with select accounts. High-yield savings and money market accounts are two such ways worth considering, and both can be profitable, secure homes for your $10,000 right now (or more, depending on your eventual refund). To determine which will be preferable, though, it helps to calculate the interest-earning potential each currently comes with.

Between a $10,000 high-yield savings account and a $10,000 money market account, which will earn more in 2026? The answer may not be as clear as you might think. Below, we'll break down the returns to know before getting started.

$10,000 high-yield savings account vs. $10,000 money market account: Which will earn more in 2026?

To determine the interest-earning capability of these accounts, savers will need three primary figures: the interest rate each earns, the length of time in which that interest can accrue and the initial deposit amount. But with interest rates on both accounts being variable, unlike the fixed rates certificate of deposit (CD) accounts come with, some speculation will inevitably be required when doing the math.

Here's what each will earn this year, calculated against today's top rates, three different time periods and the assumption that the rate remains constant:

$10,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after three months: $103.39

$103.39 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after three months: $100.96

$100.96 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account will earn $2.43 more.

$10,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after six months: $207.84

$207.84 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after six months: $202.94

$202.94 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account will earn $4.90 more.

$10,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after nine months: $313.37

$313.37 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after nine months: $305.95

$305.95 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account will earn $7.42 more.

In all three of these examples, the high-yield savings account will earn more interest than the money market account.

Still, the interest-earning differential is negligible, and rates here can and will change, particularly over an extended period. So, while technically a $10,000 high-yield savings account can earn more than a money market account in 2026, using today's top rates, the reality is that this will evolve. Instead, savers should look to the features each account type offers (like check-writing for money market accounts) to best determine not only which account will be more profitable, but also which is better designed to meet their savings goals and other needs.

The bottom line

Technically, using the available top rates as of early February 2026, a $10,000 high-yield savings account will earn a bit more than a $10,000 money market account will this year. But with rates here essentially the same and the reality that both have variable rates not well-positioned in today's overall cooling rate climate, savers will need to be judicious in their approach with either. Still, compared to the barely existent returns associated with traditional savings accounts now, either remains a viable way to both safeguard and grow your money as 2026 evolves.