Best travel insurance companies for 2026: Compare costs and coverage

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Travel insurance can provide vital financial protection, but travelers should explore their options carefully first. VR STUDIO/WUT789/Getty Images

Travel insurance can protect the money you've invested in a trip, whether an unexpected illness forces you to cancel, a flight delay leaves you stranded or a medical emergency occurs overseas. But that protection comes at a cost. Comprehensive travel insurance policies cost an average of $482 between September 29 and October 29, 2026, according to travel insurance marketplace SquareMouth, representing about 6.6% of the average insured trip cost.

Finding the best travel insurance isn't necessarily about choosing the cheapest policy, though. Coverage limits, exclusions, optional benefits and reimbursement rules can vary substantially between insurers. We reviewed major travel insurance providers based on those factors, along with policy flexibility and the types of travelers each company serves, to identify the best travel insurance companies of 2026.

You can easily check your travel insurance pricing options here.

Best travel insurance companies compared

The best travel insurance companies offer different advantages depending on your travel plans. An accurate travel insurance comparison accounts for multiple factors. Some provide particularly strong medical and evacuation benefits, while others stand out for family coverage, flexible cancellation options or protection across multiple trips.

Our top travel insurance companies for 2026 are:

Because travel insurance prices depend heavily on travelers' ages, destination, trip length, insured trip cost and coverage selections, we've focused on verified policy benefits rather than company-specific average premiums that may not reflect what an individual traveler would actually pay.

Travel Guard: Best overall

Plan reviewed: Deluxe

Key coverage

Trip cancellation: 100% of insured trip cost, up to $150,000

100% of insured trip cost, up to $150,000 Trip interruption: 150% of insured trip cost, up to $225,000

150% of insured trip cost, up to $225,000 Trip delay: Up to $1,000 after more than five hours

Up to $1,000 after more than five hours Emergency medical: Up to $150,000

Up to $150,000 Emergency evacuation: Up to $1 million

Up to $1 million Baggage loss or damage: Up to $2,500

Up to $2,500 Baggage delay: Up to $500 after more than 12 hours

Travel Guard earns our best overall designation because its Deluxe plan combines substantial coverage limits with benefits addressing a wide range of potential travel disruptions. In addition to traditional cancellation and interruption protection, the plan includes medical coverage, emergency evacuation benefits and reimbursement for certain travel inconveniences.

One particularly useful feature is its Trip Saver benefit, which provides up to $2,500 when certain flight disruptions interfere with departure. The plan also includes family coverage, allowing one eligible child age 17 or younger to be included in the rate for each paying adult, subject to restrictions. These features make it a versatile option for international vacations, expensive trips and family travel.

Pros

Comprehensive coverage with relatively high benefit limits

$1 million in emergency evacuation protection

Additional benefits for certain flight disruptions

Eligible children may be included without an additional base-plan premium

Cons

Higher levels of coverage can increase the premium

Some benefits have waiting periods, daily maximums or other restrictions

Not every travel inconvenience qualifies for reimbursement

Allianz Travel Insurance: Best for annual coverage

Plan reviewed: AllTrips Premier

Key coverage

Trip cancellation/interruption: $2,000 to $15,000, depending on the selected tier

$2,000 to $15,000, depending on the selected tier Trip delay: Up to $1,500 after six hours

Up to $1,500 after six hours Emergency medical: Up to $50,000

Up to $50,000 Emergency evacuation: Up to $500,000

Up to $500,000 Baggage loss or damage: Up to $2,000

Up to $2,000 Baggage delay: Up to $2,000 after 12 hours

Buying a separate travel insurance policy for every vacation can become inconvenient, particularly for people who travel frequently. Allianz addresses that issue with its AllTrips lineup, which provides coverage for multiple qualifying trips during a 12-month period.

Its AllTrips Premier plan stands out because it combines annual protection with several levels of trip cancellation and interruption coverage. It also offers emergency medical benefits, baggage protection and rental car coverage in eligible states. Households can insure multiple family members under one policy, although trip cancellation and interruption limits are shared at the policy level rather than applying separately to each traveler.

Pros

Covers multiple qualifying trips under one annual policy

Several trip cancellation coverage tiers

Household coverage available

Includes medical, evacuation and baggage benefits

Cons

Trips lasting longer than 90 days aren't covered

Cancellation and interruption limits apply per policy, per year

Rental car protection isn't available to residents of certain states

Protect your next trip with Allianz now.

Seven Corners: Best for cancel-for-any-reason coverage

Plan reviewed: Trip Protection Choice

Key coverage

Trip cancellation: 100% of insured trip cost, up to $100,000 per person

100% of insured trip cost, up to $100,000 per person Trip interruption: Up to 150% of insured trip cost

Up to 150% of insured trip cost Trip delay: Up to $2,000 after six hours

Up to $2,000 after six hours Emergency medical: Up to $500,000

Up to $500,000 Emergency evacuation: Up to $1 million

Up to $1 million Baggage loss or damage: Up to $2,500

Up to $2,500 CFAR: Up to 75% of eligible nonrefundable trip costs

Standard travel insurance only reimburses cancellations for reasons specifically covered by the policy. Seven Corners offers additional flexibility through its optional cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage, which can reimburse up to 75% of eligible nonrefundable expenses when travelers cancel for reasons that wouldn't otherwise qualify.

That flexibility can be particularly valuable for expensive vacations or travelers concerned about changing plans. However, the benefit must generally be purchased within 20 days of the initial trip deposit, and other conditions apply. Seven Corners also offers optional interruption-for-any-reason coverage, along with substantial medical and evacuation benefits through its Trip Protection Choice plan.

Pros

CFAR coverage can reimburse up to 75% of eligible costs

Optional interruption-for-any-reason protection

High emergency medical and evacuation limits

Pre-existing condition exclusion waiver available for eligible travelers

Cons

CFAR requires an additional premium and timely purchase

Availability varies by state

Certain destinations may be excluded

Travelex Insurance: Best for families

Plan reviewed: Ultimate

Key coverage

Trip cancellation: 100% of insured trip cost, up to $50,000

100% of insured trip cost, up to $50,000 Trip interruption: 150% of insured trip cost, up to $75,000

150% of insured trip cost, up to $75,000 Trip delay: Up to $2,000

Up to $2,000 Emergency medical: Up to $250,000

Up to $250,000 Emergency evacuation: Up to $1 million

Up to $1 million Baggage loss or damage: Up to $2,000

Up to $2,000 Optional upgrades: CFAR, additional medical coverage and more

Travel insurance costs can add up quickly when multiple family members need coverage. Travelex's Ultimate plan addresses that concern by including eligible children age 17 and younger in the base-plan pricing at no additional charge.

The benefit applies to one qualifying child per insured adult, provided the child's insured trip cost doesn't exceed the adult's. Optional upgrades are priced separately.

Beyond that feature, Ultimate offers substantial medical and evacuation benefits, coverage for trips lasting up to 180 days and several optional upgrades. Families can also qualify for a pre-existing medical condition exclusion waiver if they purchase coverage within 21 days of their initial trip payment and satisfy the other requirements.

Pros

Eligible children included in base-plan pricing

$1 million in emergency evacuation protection

Multiple optional coverage upgrades

Coverage available for trips lasting up to 180 days

Cons

Children's coverage has eligibility restrictions

Optional upgrades increase the total premium

Certain benefits and limits can vary by state

Travel Insured International: Best for emergency medical coverage

Plan reviewed: Worldwide Trip Protector Platinum

Key coverage

Trip cancellation: 100% of eligible insured trip cost

100% of eligible insured trip cost Trip interruption: Coverage for qualifying reasons

Coverage for qualifying reasons Trip delay: Up to $2,000 after three hours

Up to $2,000 after three hours Emergency medical: Up to $500,000

Up to $500,000 Baggage loss or damage: Up to $2,500

Up to $2,500 Baggage delay: Up to $750 after three hours

Medical expenses can be one of the biggest financial risks associated with international travel, particularly when a serious illness or injury requires hospitalization. Travel Insured International's Worldwide Trip Protector Platinum plan stands out for its $500,000 emergency medical benefit, which is substantially higher than the limits included in many basic travel insurance policies.

The plan also provides reimbursement for certain travel delays lasting as little as three hours, along with coverage for lost or delayed baggage. Optional benefits include cancel-for-any-reason protection and upgrades addressing specific travel needs, making it worth considering for travelers who want more extensive protection.

Pros

$500,000 in emergency medical coverage

Trip delay benefits can begin after three hours

Multiple optional coverage upgrades

Substantial baggage protection

Cons

Higher-tier coverage may cost more than basic plans

Optional benefits increase premiums

Coverage limits and requirements should be verified in the applicable state-specific policy

Other travel insurance policies to consider

The companies above aren't the only providers worth comparing. Depending on the destination, travel activities and coverage priorities, another provider may be a better fit. Here are two others to consider:

Allianz Travel Insurance: OneTrip Premier

Standout feature: Up to $200,000 in trip cancellation protection.

Travelers taking expensive international vacations may want to consider Allianz's OneTrip Premier plan. It offers up to $200,000 in trip cancellation coverage, $300,000 in trip interruption protection and $1 million in emergency medical transportation benefits. It also includes coverage for certain epidemic-related disruptions and other covered events, subject to policy conditions.

Travelex Insurance: Travel Med Go

Standout feature: Medical coverage without extensive trip cancellation protection.

Travelers who don't need to insure substantial prepaid expenses may find Travelex's Travel Med Go plan useful. It includes up to $50,000 in emergency medical benefits and $250,000 in evacuation protection, along with limited interruption, delay and baggage benefits. It may be particularly useful for travelers whose primary concern is obtaining medical protection while away from home.

How much does travel insurance cost?

Travel insurance generally costs between 4% and 10% of a trip's prepaid, nonrefundable expenses, although actual premiums depend on the traveler and policy. So, if you're looking for affordable travel insurance, you generally shouldn't pay more than this.

Recent industry data provides a more specific benchmark. According to Squaremouth, comprehensive travel insurance policies purchased between September 29 and October 29, 2026, cost an average of $482, or about 6.6% of the average insured trip cost of $7,277.

At that 6.6% average, a policy would work out to roughly $99 for a $1,500 trip, $198 for a $3,000 trip and $330 for a $5,000 trip. For more expensive travel, 6.6% would equal about $495 on a $7,500 trip, $660 on a $10,000 trip or $990 on a $15,000 trip. These figures are illustrations based on the 6.6% industry average, however, and aren't actual insurance quotes.

Age is another important pricing factor. Older travelers may pay more for coverage, particularly when policies include substantial medical benefits. Trip duration, destination, coverage limits and optional benefits can also influence premiums.

Adding CFAR protection can increase costs considerably because it expands the circumstances under which travelers may receive reimbursement. That additional expense may be worthwhile for someone concerned about changing plans, but it may offer limited value for travelers whose primary concerns are already covered under a standard policy.

What does travel insurance cover?

Travel insurance can cover cancelled trips, baggage loss, damage or delays, travel plans that are interrupted, missed connections between flights, urgent or emergency dental or medical care and medical evacuation needs. Add-on coverage can also expand your protections and help you tailor your policy to your specific needs and budget. A reliable provider will clearly list coverages and exclusions relative to each specific policy.

What doesn't travel insurance cover?

Even the most robust travel insurance coverage can still leave you responsible for select costs and items. So, if you had a pre-existing medical condition that worsened while traveling, a travel insurance plan is unlikely to cover you should that become an issue while you're away. If you have a drug or alcohol-related incident, travel insurance isn't likely to offer you any protections, either. Similarly, high-risk activities like mountain climbing, skydiving or something similar won't typically be covered (unless specific add-on coverage is included and paid for before traveling). Pregnancy, childbirth, acts of war, known or predictable events (like natural disasters forecast before travel) and fear of travel that causes you to cancel or delay your trip are also unlikely to be covered. That all noted, travel insurance plans differ from provider to provider, so be sure to read the fine print with each when trying to determine what's actually covered and what's excluded, as variability here could be significant.

Travel insurance add-ons to know

Travel insurance add-on options include items such as Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR), rental car damage coverage, upgrades to cover the risky activities outlined above, pet care and potentially more, depending on the provider. While these will come with an extra cost, it could still be worth paying knowing that you have the precise protections in place for your unique travel plans.

Is travel insurance worth it?

Travel insurance is usually worth it for expensive, nonrefundable or international trips. The value of travel insurance will largely depend on the traveler, however, their budget and their ability to weather any unforeseen circumstances that they would otherwise have to pay for from their savings account. Here are a few times when a travel insurance plan can be worth securing:

There's a realistic chance a portion of your trip will be rescheduled or cancelled

You're planning on participating in high-risk activities while away

If you're on Medicare or Medicaid (neither of which will typically cover the expense of medical treatments provided outside of the U.S.)

And here are a few instances in which skipping travel insurance may be the better approach:

Your existing health insurance coverage will extend to the places in which you're planning to travel to.

You can easily afford to pay for any cancellation or rescheduling costs.

You already have travel insurance protections via the credit card company you used to book your plans or via an alternative insurance type (like homeowners or renters insurance in certain circumstances). Just note that most card coverages typically exclude emergency medical and evacuation.

This all noted, it's important to remember that these are just some of the circumstances in which travel insurance may or may not be worth it. The above lists are not exhaustive. It can still be valuable to consult with your travel agent or a representative from a travel insurance company directly, as they can clearly outline when a policy is worth it (and when it isn't) based on your specific travel plans.

How to choose the best travel insurance

There are multiple ways in which you can boost your chances of choosing the best travel insurance for your upcoming trip. Here are few reliable ways to do just that:

Review the coverage you may already have: There's a chance that you're already protected via travel insurance policies offered by your credit card company, your health insurance provider, the airline or even your homeowners or renters insurance. This coverage could be sufficient and it can potentially reduce your overall costs by having to just purchase a simple add-on.

There's a chance that you're already protected via travel insurance policies offered by your credit card company, your health insurance provider, the airline or even your homeowners or renters insurance. This coverage could be sufficient and it can potentially reduce your overall costs by having to just purchase a simple add-on. Decide on how much coverage (and what type) you actually need: Don't rush into travel insurance, even when you know you'll need it. By taking a strategic and measured approach, you'll prevent paying for coverage options you don't need and won't use.

Don't rush into travel insurance, even when you know you'll need it. By taking a strategic and measured approach, you'll prevent paying for coverage options you don't need and won't use. Compare single trip against annual travel insurance policies: There may be some significant cost savings for those who purchase annual travel insurance versus those who purchase policies based on individual trips. That said, if you're not going to travel more than three times in a single year, it may be more cost-effective to buy the standalone plans. Compare your options against your planned travel calendar, then, before making any financial commitment to either.

There may be some significant cost savings for those who purchase annual travel insurance versus those who purchase policies based on individual trips. That said, if you're not going to travel more than three times in a single year, it may be more cost-effective to buy the standalone plans. Compare your options against your planned travel calendar, then, before making any financial commitment to either. Match your policy against your trip: Travel insurance protections for domestic trips may not be applicable for foreign ones and vice versa. So don't buy a uniform policy just because it worked in the past. Instead, match your policy options carefully against the needs and risks of each individual trip to ensure that you're only paying for applicable coverage.

Travel insurance FAQs

Before purchasing a travel insurance plan, it helps to know the answer to these four frequently asked questions:

What is the best travel insurance?

Based on our extensive research, analysis and price tracking, Travel Guard currently offers travelers the best and most cost-effective travel insurance available on the market largely thanks to its comprehensive coverage options.

When should you buy travel insurance?

Typically, buying travel insurance at the same time you book your travel accommodations makes the most sense. That said, buying between 14 to 21 days of your first trip payment can potentially result in additional perks like pre-existing medical condition waivers or CFAR upgrades. So, in certain circumstances, it may be worth waiting until a few weeks before your travel date to lock in your coverage.

What is the best travel insurance for international travel?

Travel Insured International is the best travel insurance for international travelers currently, based on the analysis, research and reviews we've analyzed online. Providing up to $500,000 in emergency medical coverage, it stands out as a clear advantageous option for travelers planning to head overseas.

Does travel insurance cover flight cancellations?

Yes, travel insurance typically covers flight cancellations. That said, the reasoning behind the cancellation counts and there will be exclusions so be sure to carefully review your policy so you're aware of which protections will and won't apply.

Do you need travel insurance for a cruise?

You don't necessarily have to purchase travel insurance for a cruise but it's often recommended to protect against medical emergencies while away, weather cancellations, delays and more.

How we choose the best travel insurance companies

CBS News evaluates travel insurance providers based on our editorial research, reporting, interviewing and extensive experience covering the industry since 2022. This includes analyzing factors ranging from coverages to exclusions, policy types and more. This is an ongoing process that accounts for changes in policies, seasonality, costs and coverage limitations. This review reflects our assessment of these factors at the time of publication and it is not based on commissions or compensation from insurers, providers, travel agents or policyholders.