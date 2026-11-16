5 best checking accounts of November 2026

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The best checking accounts allow you to access your money with ease while benefitting from other benefits. Djordje Krstic/Getty Images

A checking account is the account you'll use for day-to-day spending, such as for groceries, rent and bills. The best checking accounts are therefore accessible, easy to manage and avoid assessing you unnecessary fees that eat away at your cash.

There are hundreds of options for checking accounts, which can make it difficult to pin down the best for your specific needs. When it comes to finding the right checking account, don't be afraid to shop around, but don't complicate the process, either. The best choice is often the simplest one, especially if you already have a relationship with one of the best banks for checking.

Let's break down the best accounts, how to choose one that's right for you, how to open one and what to do if you're denied, among other considerations.

Review the top checking account options available now.

Best checking accounts of November 2026

Each of the best checking accounts available today have different benefits that may make them attractive to you. Review our picks below:

Best for sign-up bonus: Chase Total Checking

Bonus : $400 for $1,000 in direct deposits within 90 days of enrolling; Chase pays the bonus within 15 days after you meet the requirements, and the offer expires Jan. 27, 2027

: $400 for $1,000 in direct deposits within 90 days of enrolling; Chase pays the bonus within 15 days after you meet the requirements, and the offer expires Jan. 27, 2027 Monthly fee : $15, which can be waived with $500+ in monthly electronic deposits, a $1,500 daily balance, a $5,000 average balance or a link to a qualifying Chase checking account

: $15, which can be waived with $500+ in monthly electronic deposits, a $1,500 daily balance, a $5,000 average balance or a link to a qualifying Chase checking account APY : 0%

: 0% Minimum to open : $0

: $0 Overdraft rules : No overdraft fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the day, or bring it under that by the next business day

: No overdraft fee if you're overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the day, or bring it under that by the next business day ATMs and branches : 14,000+ ATMs and 5,000+ branches

: 14,000+ ATMs and 5,000+ branches Coverage: FDIC-insured

Why we picked it: The bonus is $400 for $1,000 in direct deposits, and you get 90 days to meet it. This is a relatively low bar for one of the best sign-up bonuses available today.

Pros: $400 for $1,000 in direct deposits; 90 days to qualify for bonus; 14,000+ ATMs and 5,000+ branches

Cons: $15 monthly fee unless you meet a waiver requirement; does not earn interest; bonus is not available to current Chase checking customers

Skip it if: You already have a Chase checking account, or can't route $1,000 in paycheck deposits to this account within 90 days

See if one of these checking accounts is the right fit for you.

Best for high APY: Consumers Credit Union Rewards Checking

APY: Up to 5.00% on balances up to $10,000, depending on what you qualify for each month:

Up to 5.00% on balances up to $10,000, depending on what you qualify for each month: 3.00%: 12+ debit card purchases, $500+ in direct deposits, mobile check deposits or ACH credits and e-statements

12+ debit card purchases, $500+ in direct deposits, mobile check deposits or ACH credits and e-statements

4.00%: The above, plus $500+ charged per month on a CCU Visa credit card

The above, plus $500+ charged per month on a CCU Visa credit card

5.00%: The above, plus $1,000+ charged per month on a CCU Visa credit card

The above, plus $1,000+ charged per month on a CCU Visa credit card

Note: If you keep over $10,000, the extra balance earns just 0.20% (up to $25,000) or 0.10% (beyond that). If you miss the requirements in a month, all balances earn 0.01%.

If you keep over $10,000, the extra balance earns just 0.20% (up to $25,000) or 0.10% (beyond that). If you miss the requirements in a month, all balances earn 0.01%. Monthly fee: $0

$0 Minimum to open: $5; anyone can join, regardless of location

$5; anyone can join, regardless of location Bonus: None

None Overdraft rules: $30 per overdraft, up to four times a day; free transfers from a CCU savings account can prevent them

$30 per overdraft, up to four times a day; free transfers from a CCU savings account can prevent them ATMs: 30,000+ fee-free ATMs, with refunds available for other ATMs when you meet monthly requirements

30,000+ fee-free ATMs, with refunds available for other ATMs when you meet monthly requirements Coverage: NCUA-insured

Why we picked it: A high annual percentage yield (APY) on a checking account is rare. If you are able to qualify for CCU's top rate, it will reward you. On a $10,000 balance, its 5.00% APY can add up to about $500 a year, but even the base tier is above average at 3.00% APY.

Pros: Up to 5.00% APY on the first $10,000; $0 monthly fee and $5 minimum deposit to open; 30,000+ fee-free ATMs, plus refunds of other banks' fees when you meet the requirements

Cons: The 4.00% and 5.00% tiers require charging $500 to $1,000 a month on a CCU Visa credit card; balances above $10,000 earn just 0.10% to 0.20%, and missing the account requirements for a month drops the rate to 0.01%; $30 overdraft fee, charged up to four times a day

Skip it if: You keep much more than $10,000 in checking, or you keep so little that you either won't see much advantage from the rate or risk persistent overdrafting

Best for ATM access: Axos Checking

ATMs: 95,000+ fee-free ATMs, plus unlimited reimbursement of fees at other domestic ATMs

95,000+ fee-free ATMs, plus unlimited reimbursement of fees at other domestic ATMs Monthly fee: $0, with no minimum balance

$0, with no minimum balance APY: 1.00% in any month with at least $1 in qualifying direct deposits

1.00% in any month with at least $1 in qualifying direct deposits Minimum to open: $0

$0 Bonus: None

None Overdraft/NSF: No overdraft fees

No overdraft fees Coverage: FDIC-insured

Why we picked it: Axos's 95,000+ fee-free ATM network is one of the most expansive in the country. If you do use an ATM outside its network, you'll be reimbursed.

Pros: 95,000+ fee-free ATMs; unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements; $0 monthly and overdraft fees, and 1.00% APY with $1 in direct deposits

Cons: No branches, so transactions are conducted online or at ATMs; reimbursements cover domestic ATMs only

Skip it if: You deposit cash regularly or want to bank in person.

Best for a combined checking and savings account: SoFi Checking and Savings

APY: 0.50% on checking with no requirements; the automatically linked savings account earns up to 3.30% with eligible direct deposit

0.50% on checking with no requirements; the automatically linked savings account earns up to 3.30% with eligible direct deposit Monthly fee: $0, with no minimum balance or maintenance fees

$0, with no minimum balance or maintenance fees Minimum to open: $0

$0 Bonus: $50 for $1,000 to $4,999 in eligible direct deposits within 25 days of your first one, or $400 for $5,000 or more

$50 for $1,000 to $4,999 in eligible direct deposits within 25 days of your first one, or $400 for $5,000 or more Overdraft/NSF: No overdraft fees

No overdraft fees ATMs: 55,000+ fee-free Allpoint ATMs

55,000+ fee-free Allpoint ATMs Coverage: FDIC-insured

Why we picked it: Opening a checking account with SoFi automatically opens a savings account, so you get both under one login. The savings rate of up to 3.30% is more than eight times the 0.38% national average, and checking pays a rate of 0.50% with no requirements to meet.

Pros: 0.50% checking APY with no requirements, plus up to 3.30% on savings; up to a $400 bonus, though it requires a higher deposit of at least $5,000; $0 monthly, minimum-balance or overdraft fees, and $0 to open

Cons: Cash deposits cost up to $4.95 each; overdraft coverage requires $1,000+ in monthly direct deposits and is capped at $50 on debit purchases; the savings rate and the bonus both require direct deposit

Skip it if: You want to deposit cash regularly or won't set up direct deposit

Best for second-chance checking: Chime

Monthly fee: $0, with no minimum balance requirement

$0, with no minimum balance requirement APY: 0%, but 1.00% on the linked Chime Savings account

0%, but 1.00% on the linked Chime Savings account ChexSystems/credit check: Chime says it opens accounts regardless of your ChexSystems report, including past overdrafts, bounced checks or an account closed for unpaid fees

Chime says it opens accounts regardless of your ChexSystems report, including past overdrafts, bounced checks or an account closed for unpaid fees Minimum to open: $0

$0 Bonus: None

None Overdraft rules: No overdraft fees or foreign transaction fees

No overdraft fees or foreign transaction fees ATMs: 47,000+ fee-free in-network ATMs

47,000+ fee-free in-network ATMs Coverage: Deposits are FDIC-insured through its partner banks, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., up to $250,000 per depositor, as long as the conditions for pass-through coverage are met

Why we picked it: Chime doesn't check ChexSystems or credit when you apply, so a history of overdrafts or a closed account won't prevent you from opening an account. It also charges no monthly, overdraft or foreign transaction fees, so you may have an easier time staying on track as you rebuild your banking history.

Pros: No ChexSystems or credit check to open an account; $0 monthly, overdraft and foreign transaction fees; 47,000+ fee-free ATMs and 1.00% APY on savings

Cons: Chime isn't a bank, so FDIC coverage depends on its partner banks; app-based, with no physical branches; out-of-network ATMs may charge fees

Skip it if: You want a branch, or your banking history is clean enough to qualify for a traditional account

Other checking accounts we considered

There are many worthy checking account choices to consider. Here are a few more that might be worth exploring:

Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking: Bank of America's $500 sign-up bonus is larger than Chase's $400 bonus offer, but earning it requires at least $10,000 in direct deposits, while the Chase offer only requires $1,000 in deposits.

Bank of America's $500 sign-up bonus is larger than Chase's $400 bonus offer, but earning it requires at least $10,000 in direct deposits, while the Chase offer only requires $1,000 in deposits. Hope Credit Union: Hope Credit Union offers a high APY on its checking account (5.12% APY as of this writing), but it isn't widely available outside of certain southern U.S. states.

Hope Credit Union offers a high APY on its checking account (5.12% APY as of this writing), but it isn't widely available outside of certain southern U.S. states. Wells Fargo Everyday Checking: Wells Fargo is a major bank, and this is a solid account for people who want a big-bank option. However, it charges a $35 overdraft fee, which can be charged three times per business day.

How to choose a checking account

The best checking account is the one that aligns the most with your needs. You may place more emphasis on fees, or branch access, or overdraft policies and protection. Weigh the following features, and drawbacks against your needs:

Monthly fees : Does this account charge a fee? Many banks waive the fee if you sign up for direct deposit, keep a minimum balance or a set number of debit card transactions. In general, you'll want to focus your search on accounts that don't charge unnecessary fees. Online banks often skip monthly fees entirely, partly because of their lower overhead costs.

: Does this account charge a fee? Many banks waive the fee if you sign up for direct deposit, keep a minimum balance or a set number of debit card transactions. In general, you'll want to focus your search on accounts that don't charge unnecessary fees. Online banks often skip monthly fees entirely, partly because of their lower overhead costs. Sign-up bonuses : Will you get a sign-up bonus? Some banks will pay new customers a few hundred dollars for their business once they meet their minimum requirements, which is often a qualifying direct deposit made within 60 to 90 days. Keep in mind that the IRS treats bonuses as interest income, so you'll lose some of your bonus to taxes.

: Will you get a sign-up bonus? Some banks will pay new customers a few hundred dollars for their business once they meet their minimum requirements, which is often a qualifying direct deposit made within 60 to 90 days. Keep in mind that the IRS treats bonuses as interest income, so you'll lose some of your bonus to taxes. Minimum balance requirements : How much money do you need to keep in the account? Certain checking accounts require that you keep a minimum balance in the account at all times, and many make certain features, such as a high APY, contingent on it. If you're opening an account with a sign-up bonus or APY in mind, make sure you're able to maintain that balance for the required time.

: How much money do you need to keep in the account? Certain checking accounts require that you keep a minimum balance in the account at all times, and many make certain features, such as a high APY, contingent on it. If you're opening an account with a sign-up bonus or APY in mind, make sure you're able to maintain that balance for the required time. Earned interest : Can you make money off your money? Most checking accounts earn very little interest. The FDIC's national average for interest checking is 0.07% APY. High-yield checking is the exception, but these accounts usually have requirements such as direct deposit or monthly minimum debit card purchases, and the requirements need to work for you. In some cases, it could make more sense to consider a joint checking and savings account, where the interest rate in your savings account earns more.

: Can you make money off your money? Most checking accounts earn very little interest. The FDIC's national average for interest checking is 0.07% APY. High-yield checking is the exception, but these accounts usually have requirements such as direct deposit or monthly minimum debit card purchases, and the requirements need to work for you. In some cases, it could make more sense to consider a joint checking and savings account, where the interest rate in your savings account earns more. ATM access : How accessible are your ATMs? In-network accounts give you free withdrawals at the bank's own machines or a partner network. Reimbursement accounts let you use any ATM and refund the fees, often up to a monthly cap. Go outside the network and you may pay twice for a withdrawal due to a surcharge from the ATM's owner and a fee from your own bank.

: How accessible are your ATMs? In-network accounts give you free withdrawals at the bank's own machines or a partner network. Reimbursement accounts let you use any ATM and refund the fees, often up to a monthly cap. Go outside the network and you may pay twice for a withdrawal due to a surcharge from the ATM's owner and a fee from your own bank. Overdraft and NSF policies : What happens if you overdraw your account? The typical overdraft fee is around $35, according to the FDIC, which means even a $3 purchase can end up costing you over 10 times more if you're not careful. Some accounts don't charge an overdraft fee, while others allow you to opt out or offer overdraft protection by automatically moving money over from your savings account to cover the difference.

: What happens if you overdraw your account? The typical overdraft fee is around $35, according to the FDIC, which means even a $3 purchase can end up costing you over 10 times more if you're not careful. Some accounts don't charge an overdraft fee, while others allow you to opt out or offer overdraft protection by automatically moving money over from your savings account to cover the difference. Branch vs. online only : Do you want a physical presence? Access to bank branches may generally be necessary if you regularly deposit cash or need cashier's checks or notary services. On the other hand, online-only banks tend to offer higher APYs and fewer fees, but depositing cash often requires using partner ATMs or retail locations that may charge a fee.

: Do you want a physical presence? Access to bank branches may generally be necessary if you regularly deposit cash or need cashier's checks or notary services. On the other hand, online-only banks tend to offer higher APYs and fewer fees, but depositing cash often requires using partner ATMs or retail locations that may charge a fee. Protection: Is your money safe? It's crucial to know whether your account is FDIC- or NCUA-insured. The FDIC insures deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category, and credit unions insure up to the same amount through the NCUA.

Types of checking accounts

Most checking accounts fall into a handful of categories, and some banks will mix their features (for example, a bank account that both bears interest and offers rewards). Review the table below to understand each type of account and what it's built for:

Checking account type What to know and key features Basic/free These accounts come with no or low monthly fees, and most have no or low minimum balances and few perks. This is most suitable for simple, everyday banking. Interest This type of account pays interest on your balance. The interest rates are usually low, and many carry monthly fees or minimum balance requirements that could offset gains. Rewards Rewards accounts pay cash back or points on debit card purchases. Rewards are often capped each month, and the account often has minimums such as number of transactions. Student/teen This type of account is designed for younger customers, and comes with low or no fees. Teen accounts typically require a parent or guardian as co-owner, and often convert to a standard account after high school graduation. Joint This type of account is shared by two or more owners, who can each deposit and withdraw as needed. Second-chance Second-chance accounts are mainly for people who've been denied elsewhere due to previous banking history. Many limit overdraft coverage, and some let you move to a standard account after demonstrating responsible banking. Premium/relationship A premium or relationship account is an account with a higher monthly fee that can often be waived for large combined balances across the bank's products. Perks may include higher rates, ATM fee refunds and waived fees on other services. Business A business account is designed specifically for a business owner's income and expenses to be kept apart from personal transactions. It often comes with transaction limits and fees, and opening one usually requires business documents.

How to open a checking account

Let's say you've identified the kind of checking account you want, and you've found one that satisfies your requirements. Once you're ready to move forward, it's time to officially open your checking account and start using it. Here's what you need to know:

What you need to open a checking account

Every bank may have slightly different requirements, but a good baseline checklist for opening a checking account is as follows:

A U.S.- or state-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport

A second form of ID such as your Social Security card, your birth certificate or a bill with your name and address on it

Your Social Security number or ITIN

The money required for your opening deposit

Can you open a checking account online?

In many cases, yes, and in as little as a few minutes.

There are a few key exceptions. One is if you are opening your account with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number rather than Social Security Number. In those cases, some banks may ask you to visit an in-person branch to verify your documentation. Another is if it's with a small, local credit union or other financial institution that lacks digital infrastructure. You may also need to visit in person if you're seeking a joint account with someone who lives at a different address or if they are a minor.

What should you do if a bank rejects you for a checking account?

If you apply for a checking account and are denied, it's often because of your previous banking history. An identity verification system error may also be the culprit.

If you have unpaid negative balances from a previous bank account, or have had your account closed by another bank, you may have been flagged by a consumer reporting agency such as ChexSystems. ChexSystems is a reporting agency that specializes in checking and savings accounts.

You're able to request a copy of your ChexSystems report for free once per year. While legitimate information on the report will remain for five years, you can see if the report contains any incorrect information that you can dispute.

Otherwise, you may want to explore second-chance banking options, which allow you to bank responsibly while rebuilding your banking history.

Checking vs. savings accounts

There are two main kinds of personal bank accounts: checking and savings. Most people need both, and use them together for their spending and saving needs. Here's how they compare:

Purpose: Checking is for your typical spending and bills. Savings is for money you aren't planning to touch in the short-term.

Checking is for your typical spending and bills. Savings is for money you aren't planning to touch in the short-term. Access: Checking comes with a debit card, checks, bill pay and ATM access. Savings often has no debit card, and you move money by transferring it over to your checking account or to an external account.

Checking comes with a debit card, checks, bill pay and ATM access. Savings often has no debit card, and you move money by transferring it over to your checking account or to an external account. Withdrawal limits: Checking has no standard withdrawal limits. In the past, savings accounts were limited to six withdrawals a month, but a federal rule change in 2020 removed that cap. Some banks still set their own withdrawal limits, and may charge you for going over.

Checking has no standard withdrawal limits. In the past, savings accounts were limited to six withdrawals a month, but a federal rule change in 2020 removed that cap. Some banks still set their own withdrawal limits, and may charge you for going over. Typical APY: The FDIC's national average is 0.07% for interest checking and 0.38% for savings. High-yield savings accounts

The FDIC's national average is 0.07% for interest checking and 0.38% for savings. Fees: Checking fees can include monthly maintenance, overdraft and out-of-network ATM charges. Savings fees are usually limited to a monthly fee, often waived with a minimum balance, and excess withdrawal fees.

How much money should you keep in your checking account?

A common rule of thumb is one to two months of expenses, plus a small buffer. You'll want enough to cover rent, bills and spending, and an extra cushion to avoid overdrafts when a payment hits before your regular deposit does.

There are two reasons not to keep much more than that:

Low APY: Using the FDIC's 0.07% national average, even $10,000 in a checking account earns about $7 a year. In a savings account paying 4.00%, the same money would earn about $400.

Using the FDIC's 0.07% national average, even $10,000 in a checking account earns about $7 a year. In a savings account paying 4.00%, the same money would earn about $400. FDIC limit: Deposits are insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category. Keep the excess elsewhere.

Checking account FAQs

Does opening a checking account affect your credit score?

Opening a checking account should have no effect on your credit score, as checking accounts generally aren't reported to the credit bureaus.

Does closing a checking account affect your credit score?

No, closing a checking account generally does not impact your credit score. The exception is if you close your account with a negative balance. If you owe a bank money, the debt can go to collections and show up on your credit report. It can also land you on ChexSystems, which makes it more difficult to open future accounts.

How many checking accounts can I have?

There's no federal limit, though some banks cap how many accounts one customer can hold.

Are checking account bonuses taxable?

Yes. The IRS treats bonuses as interest income, usually reported on a 1099-INT or a 1099-MISC.

How do I switch banks?

Moving over to a new bank is often straightforward. You open a new account with your new bank, then move your direct deposit and automatic payments over. You may also opt to leave the old account open for a month or two so pending checks and payments can clear before transferring the remaining balance and closing it. Be sure to also ask for written confirmation.

What's the difference between a debit card and a checking account?

A checking account is where you keep your money, and a debit card is the card linked to that account, allowing you to spend or withdraw money as needed. You can have a checking account without using a debit card, but a debit card requires a checking account to pull from.

How we chose the best checking accounts

We reviewed checking accounts from notable banks, credit unions and online banks. We then compared each account on its APY, sign-up bonus, fees, ATM access and overdraft rules. Each pick is the account that did best in its category, based on our editorial judgment. All information was collected from each bank's website in November 2026.