"Play for Patrick" helps screen kids for heart defects Helping young athletes stay healthy, all while remembering a life gone too soon. We first brought you the story of Patrick Schoonover in 2014. Schoonover was just 14 years old when he died following a Sudden Cardiac Arrest. Family and friends have now started the organization "Play for Patrick" to help screen kids for the same heart defects. Photojournalist Joe Kaczynski takes us to Golden Valley to show us the impact Patrick is still having today.