Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

She started in Chattanooga at the CBS station, then ventured across Tennessee to Memphis to work for the ABC affiliate.

She jumped when she got the big call to come to WCCO and has never looked back.

She has won numerous awards during her career, including Associated Press First Place Awards for non-spot news reporting, feature reporting and investigative reporting.

In her spare time Esme often finds herself in the role of hockey mother of two.

Esme's husband, David Klopp, is the owner of a chain of furniture stores in the Twin Cities called Sofas and Chairs. Esme has even been known to deliver a sofa or two. (It's a small business.)

Esme loves her job and her family and if it weren't for her job she wouldn't have a family. That's right -- Esme met her husband when she interviewed him. David was working with a community group to help create the Cedar Lake Bicycle Trail. There were plans to turn the rail corridor into a condo development. David likes to say he not only got the bike trail -- he got the girl!

Esme has a wonderful husband and family. The Twin Cities and WCCO are definitely home.

In 2012, Esme was named "Best AM Radio Show Host in the Twin Cities" by the City Pages.

Request Esme To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 1990

Hometown: New York, New York

Alma Mater: Harvard University

FAVORITES

Music: I love all music

Movie: The Sound of Music

TV Show: 60 Minutes

Book: Ernest Hemingway, A Farewell to Arms

Food: Lobster

Local Restaurant: Wakame

Hidden MN Gem: Cedar Lake, Minneapolis

Sport/Exercise: Hockey

Historical Figure: Abraham Lincoln

Famous Minnesotan: Hubert Humphrey

Quote: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." - George Santayana

Word: Relentless

Vacation Spot: New York City

Holiday: Christmas

Planet: Earth

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Rolling Stones

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Phone Call or Text Message? text

Mac or PC? PC

Coffee or Tea? Coffee

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning

East Coast or West Coast? East Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Trek

'Grey Duck' or 'Goose'? GOOSE