Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She joined the WCCO team in January 2021.

Caroline comes to the Twin Cities from Des Moines, Iowa, where she reported on government and politics as the statehouse reporter for five local TV stations across the state. She covered three sessions of the Iowa Legislature, spending hours covering state policy as it was introduced, debated, and signed into law at the state capitol.

During the 2020 election cycle, she crisscrossed the state to follow presidential candidates ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and had several one-on-one interviews with then-candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and more.

She was selected for the National Press Foundation's state and local government fellowship in 2019 and her reporting contributions to a special program on the caucuses earned her an Upper Midwest Emmy in 2020.

Caroline was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in the suburbs in Maryland. She's a proud graduate of the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism. In college, she reported on the Maryland Legislature and covered hearings on Capitol Hill, experiences that solidified her passion for political reporting.

When she isn't snooping for her next story, she's probably catching up on 60 Minutes, streaming new music on Spotify or eating her way through the Twin Cities' "Best Restaurants" lists.

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2021

Hometown: Silver Spring, Maryland

Alma Mater: University of Maryland, College Park

FAVORITES

Music: Folk, indie, pop, and everything Taylor Swift

Movie: When Harry Met Sally

TV Show: The Office and 60 Minutes

Book: The Opposite of Loneliness, Marina Keegan

Food: Pizza

Local Restaurant: Bar La Grassa

Hidden MN Gem: TBD post-COVID

Sport/Exercise: Biking

Historical Figure: Princess Diana

Famous Minnesotan: F. Scott Fitzgerald

Quote: "Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter." -- Thomas Jefferson

Word: Indefatigable

Vacation Spot: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Holiday: Christmas

Facebook or Twitter? Twitter

Cats or Dogs? Never met a dog I didn't like

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedies

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call

Mac or PC? Mac

Beer or Wine? Both

Morning Person or Night Person? Night owl, for sure

Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither, oops