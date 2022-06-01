Caroline Cummings
Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She joined the WCCO team in January 2021.
Caroline comes to the Twin Cities from Des Moines, Iowa, where she reported on government and politics as the statehouse reporter for five local TV stations across the state. She covered three sessions of the Iowa Legislature, spending hours covering state policy as it was introduced, debated, and signed into law at the state capitol.
During the 2020 election cycle, she crisscrossed the state to follow presidential candidates ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and had several one-on-one interviews with then-candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and more.
She was selected for the National Press Foundation's state and local government fellowship in 2019 and her reporting contributions to a special program on the caucuses earned her an Upper Midwest Emmy in 2020.
Caroline was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in the suburbs in Maryland. She's a proud graduate of the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism. In college, she reported on the Maryland Legislature and covered hearings on Capitol Hill, experiences that solidified her passion for political reporting.
When she isn't snooping for her next story, she's probably catching up on 60 Minutes, streaming new music on Spotify or eating her way through the Twin Cities' "Best Restaurants" lists.
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2021
Hometown: Silver Spring, Maryland
Alma Mater: University of Maryland, College Park
FAVORITES
Music: Folk, indie, pop, and everything Taylor Swift
Movie: When Harry Met Sally
TV Show: The Office and 60 Minutes
Book: The Opposite of Loneliness, Marina Keegan
Food: Pizza
Local Restaurant: Bar La Grassa
Hidden MN Gem: TBD post-COVID
Sport/Exercise: Biking
Historical Figure: Princess Diana
Famous Minnesotan: F. Scott Fitzgerald
Quote: "Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter." -- Thomas Jefferson
Word: Indefatigable
Vacation Spot: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Holiday: Christmas
Facebook or Twitter? Twitter
Cats or Dogs? Never met a dog I didn't like
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedies
Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call
Mac or PC? Mac
Beer or Wine? Both
Morning Person or Night Person? Night owl, for sure
Star Trek or Star Wars? Neither, oops
