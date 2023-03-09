Report: Vikings, WR Adam Thielen could part ways ahead of free agency

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings and veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen may soon part ways.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported his sources say it's a "real possibility" Thielen will be released in the coming days, making the Detroit Lakes native a free agent.

"The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end," Schefter tweeted.

A former undrafted rookie, Thielen has been an extremely productive and consistent player for the majority of his career. A backup during his first two seasons, Thielen was elevated into the Vikings' starting lineup ahead of the 2015 season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 20: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings visits with family prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

He's since been named to the Pro Bowl twice and helped the team reach the NFC title game in 2017 with 1,373 yards receiving. His production has fallen off in the last couple years, but he's been an endzone threat. He caught 10 touchdowns in 2021 and six this last season.

The report comes as the team looks to get its salary cap situation under control. Minnesota released veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, freeing up millions in cap space.

Free agency begins on March 15.