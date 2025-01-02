Player who injured Wild's Jared Spurgeon could face suspension

Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — The NHL will hold a disciplinary hearing for the player whose illegal hit injured Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

The hearing for Zachary L'Heureux of the Nashville Predators will take place Thursday afternoon, the league's Department of Player Safety said.

L'Heureux was given a match penalty in the second period of the two teams' New Year's Eve matchup when he took down Spurgeon behind the Wild's goal.

Yakov Trenin #13 of the Minnesota Wild takes exception to Zachary L'Heureux #68 of the Nashville Predators slamming teammate Jared Spurgeon #46 to the ice. Ellen Schmidt / Getty Images

The NHL defined L'Heureux's act as "slew-footing," which according to the league's rulebook is "the act of a player using his leg or foot to knock or kick an opponent's feet from under him, or pushes an opponent's upper body backward with an arm or elbow, and at the same time with a forward motion of his leg, knocks or kicks the opponent's feet from under him, causing him to fall violently to the ice."

Slew-footing is an automatic match penalty, and L'Heureux could face a fine or suspension after Thursday's hearing. While he's never been suspended in the NHL, L'Heureux was suspended four times in a single season while playing for Hailifax in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, according to the Predators.

Spurgeon was ruled out of Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury after the hit. Following the game, Wild head coach John Hynes said he had no further information on the extent of the injury. Hynes called it a "cheap hit" and "undisciplined play."