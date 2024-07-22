Young Minnesota voters energized by Kamala Harris' candidacy

MINNEAPOLIS — Young people will play a big role in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

A Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll showed 53% of young voters will "definitely be voting" in the election.



"A lot has been going on, with Biden dropping out and everything and I don't know, it's so stressful right now," said Hayden Morris.

She's 18 years old and will be voting for the first time in this year's election.

The possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the democratic nominee has energized some young voters in Minneapolis.

"I'm excited about the prospect of finally having a woman be president. I think that would be really amazing," said 21-year-old Gabby.

Ian Alexander, a 23-year-old democratic voter said he feels more excited to vote for Harris.

"I just think she's more energic you know? Honestly, because of her gender and race, I think young people will gravitate to that," he said.

Young Republican voters, however, said their votes won't be changed.



"She is younger, but I think she's less prepared, honestly, because it's like a last-second thing too," said one voter in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighborhood.

"Definitely going to go Donald Trump," another voter said.

Nearly 20% of Minnesota Democrats voted "Uncommitted" in the March primary to protest the Israel-Hamas War, a movement fueled by young people on college campuses.



"His unabashed support for Israel is not something I agreed with at all," said a voter about President Biden.

Whoever ends up on the ballot will have to fight for the "uncommitted" votes too.

"I think it's time for change. I'm excited to vote, I think everyone should vote," said a young Republican voter.