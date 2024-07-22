Watch CBS News
Politics

Young Minnesota voters energized by Kamala Harris' candidacy

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

Young voters positive about Kamala Harris as potential presidential nominee
Young voters positive about Kamala Harris as potential presidential nominee 02:10

MINNEAPOLIS — Young people will play a big role in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. 

A Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll showed 53% of young voters will "definitely be voting" in the election.
   
"A lot has been going on, with Biden dropping out and everything and I don't know, it's so stressful right now," said Hayden Morris. 

She's 18 years old and will be voting for the first time in this year's election. 

The possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the democratic nominee has energized some young voters in Minneapolis.

"I'm excited about the prospect of finally having a woman be president. I think that would be really amazing," said 21-year-old Gabby.

Ian Alexander, a 23-year-old democratic voter said he feels more excited to vote for Harris. 

"I just think she's more energic you know? Honestly, because of her gender and race, I think young people will gravitate to that," he said.

Young Republican voters, however, said their votes won't be changed. 
   
"She is younger, but I think she's less prepared, honestly, because it's like a last-second thing too," said one voter in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighborhood. 

"Definitely going to go Donald Trump," another voter said. 

Nearly 20% of Minnesota Democrats voted "Uncommitted" in the March primary to protest the Israel-Hamas War, a movement fueled by young people on college campuses. 
   
"His unabashed support for Israel is not something I agreed with at all," said a voter about President Biden. 

Whoever ends up on the ballot will have to fight for the "uncommitted" votes too.

"I think it's time for change. I'm excited to vote, I think everyone should vote," said a young Republican voter. 

Kirsten Mitchell
web-kirsten-mitchell.jpg

Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November of 2021. A Saint Paul native, Kirsten is proud to tell stories in her home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and interned at WCCO during her time there.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.