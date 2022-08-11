Watch CBS News
2 men wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men are hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday evening in Minneapolis's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Police say it happened at about 8:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Officers found one of the wounded men at the scene, while the other victim had already been driven to an area hospital. Both men's injuries are described as non-life threatening.  

Witnesses reportedly told police that "shots were fired from a vehicle that then quickly left the area." No one is in custody.

This is the second reported shooting in the city Wednesday night. The first happened less than three hours earlier on Nicollet Mall in downtown, where a woman was shot during an apparent argument.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 9:42 PM

