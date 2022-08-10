Boy, 14, shot in Minneapolis after "accidental discharge of gun" inside apartment

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after suffering "a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" after a gun was accidentally fired inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Tuesday evening.

It happened at about 5:27 p.m. on the 1100 block of James Avenue North. Police say there was "a gathering of people inside the apartment" at the time of the shooting.

A gun was found at the scene, and police are still investigating. No arrests have been made.