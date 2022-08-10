Watch CBS News
Woman seriously hurt in south Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in south Minneapolis. 

The city's police department says the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood. 

Responding officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," police say. Officers aided the woman before an ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment. 

Investigators say a fight involving several people, possibly over a romantic relationship, escalated to gunfire. The suspects fled before police arrived. 

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made. 

First published on August 9, 2022 / 8:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

