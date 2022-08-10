Woman seriously hurt in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Monday evening in south Minneapolis.

The city's police department says the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood.

Responding officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," police say. Officers aided the woman before an ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a fight involving several people, possibly over a romantic relationship, escalated to gunfire. The suspects fled before police arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.