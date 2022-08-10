Watch CBS News
Minneapolis double shooting leaves 2 seriously hurt

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

3 hurt in 2 separate Minneapolis shootings
3 hurt in 2 separate Minneapolis shootings 00:35

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men were seriously hurt Tuesday evening in a shooting in Minneapolis's Hawthorne neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of Bryant Avenue North just after 7 p.m. after gunfire was reported in the area.

The victims – a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s – were found wounded at the scene.

Police say "a possible suspect was seen entering a vehicle that sped from the scene." No arrests have been made.

This double shooting occurred about 90 minutes after a 14-year-old boy was shot in an apparent accidental handgun discharge just over a mile southwest. A woman was also seriously hurt in a shooting in south Minneapolis an hour earlier.

August 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

